Ganga Saptami 2022 Upay : Remedies To Get Rid Of Sins And Money Crisis

Ganges is not called Aghanashini without reason. 'Agha' means 'sins' and 'nashini' means the 'one who eradicates sins'. It is believed that a mere dip into the holy waters of Holy Ganges will remove the sin without traces. The Ganga water is known to be immaculately pure with medicinal properties.

It can never be polluted, as per the tales of yore. Hence it is used in treating all sorts of health afflictions. To obtain peace of mind, normally after taking bath, pour Akshat and flowers placed on a betel leaf, into the Ganges. Aarti shall be performed with a ghee lamp or diya. After this, walking barefoot to the temple of Bholenath with a silver vessel filled with water, and pouring it on the shivlinga, will end all kinds of turmoil. This will confer any wish that you fervently pray for. Praying to Bholenath, offer belpatra after the Jala Abhishek. This remedy effectively addresses any financial crunch. Scroll down the article to know about a few astrological remedies that you shall go through, for a better understanding of the remedies that can effectively relieve you of any ongoing problems related to finance and sin.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Date and Tithi

As per the Hindu calendar, Ganga Saptami is observed on the 7th day of Shukla paksha during the month of Vaishakha. This year, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on 08 May 2022, which is otherwise called Ganga Jayanti.

If you are on the brink of an economic crisis, choose this auspicious day to solve it. Keep five belpatra in a freshwater bowl in the morning or evening. In the evening, offer your prayers by reciting Om Namaha Shivaya" and pour the belpatra-infused water on the shivlinga. This will be a wonderful remedy to end the financial problem.

Do you feel that you are not being treated kindly and respectfully at home, and outside? Well, then on this day of Ganga Saptami, make an idol of Ganga Maiya using a wooden post and place it alongside the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for puja. Sandalwood, flowers, sweet dishes, akshata along with Dakshin shall be offered to the deities. Make sure you are reciting the mantra Om Namah Shivaya as you are worshipping. Lastly recite ganga sahasranama. while conducting the arati, earnestly ask Ganga Mata to bless you with respect and fame. Even otherwise, charitable acts towards the poor and the downtrodden on this day of Ganga Saptami, bring an end to several issues surrounding your life. It is for you to behold and experience the power of the Ganga.

Any wish can be fulfilled if, a bowl of Ganga Jal is placed in the puja mandir at home on Ganga Saptami.

Light a ghee lamp in it and offer your sincere and heartfelt prayers to Ganga Mata. Gangajal placed in a brass vessel, in the northeast direction inside your house, exudes positivity all around, and helps you succeed in all your ventures. In case your child is mortified about darkness and night, generally, chant gayatri mantra, and sprinkle the corners of his/her room with gangajal. Your child will certainly overcome the fear, develops an emotional resistance, and learn to face any fear head-on.

Vastu doshas can also be mitigated using the gangajal remedy. Reserve every full and new moon day to sprinkle the ganga jal inside your homes and any other place. you can accrue manifold benefits upon performing this ritual on Ganga Saptami.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Things To Abstain From

There are certain rituals that shall clearly not be prescribed for this day.

Do not lose your temper or talk loudly as it has a disturbing effect on your mind and sows the seeds of hatred into it. Do not utter lies as it is one of the three major sins that originate from your mind, word, and deed. Do not backbite anyone or harm anyone's reputation by spreading rumors about them. Harming others and being unjust hurts your conscience, due to which you will not be able to discern between the good and the bad in life. Do not try to get physical with anyone on this day as it not only leaves them feeling oppressed, but also amounts to sin.

Tamasic foods are meant to be avoided on thi day. Remember onions and garlic come under this category as well. Apart from that one may refrain from meat, alcohol, and speculative activities.

Do not ask for anything from anyone as it is not only beneath your dignity as it shows that you are not happy with what you have.

All are born equal. Our souls are all equal parts of one supreme being, so, do not discriminate and disrespect anyone. It is of prime importance to take a dip in the Holy Ganges river on this auspicious day.

Since, it may likely cause infection due to the ongoing pandemic, these days, it is good to sprinkle Ganga Jal on your bathing water and use it for bathing. There is a remedy associated with Ganga Jal that is believed to cure the people who are suffering from ailments as well. On this day, add Ganga Jal in a copper lotus vessel. Sit on the darbhasan (mat made of kusha grass) and chant the Gayatri mantra 108 times. After this puja is finished, sprinkle Ganga Jal in all four directions inside your house. This is believed to bring health and wellness in the house.

Goddess Ganga is the divine mother for all Indians, and she is not just treated as a river but held in the highest regard due to her sin cleansing properties.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practicing or implementing any information and assumption.