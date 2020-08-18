Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date, Murti Sthapana Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated across India in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesha Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. This year the festival will be celebrated on 22 August 2020.

People across India, especially in Maharashtra, celebrate this festival with utmost dedication and fervour. During this 10-days long festival, people bring the idol of Lord Ganesha and worship according to the traditions and rituals.

Date And Muhurat Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Every year in the month of Bhadrapada, the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha is observed as the Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that this is the day when Goddess Parvati made a clay idol and later instilled life into it. Since this year the date falls on 22 August 2020, the Muhurat for Ganesha Puja on the same date will begin at 10:29 am and will end at 01:03 pm.

However, the Chaturthi tithi will begin at 11:02 PM on 21 August 2020 and stay till 07:57 pm on 22 August 2020.

Muhurat For Murti Sthapana

The Ganpati Sthapana or the Murti Sthapana is done during the Madhyanha Muhurat. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin at 10:29 am on 22 August 2020 and it will stay till 01:03 pm on the same date. Devotees of Lord Ganesha can bring the idol during this time and install it in their homes.

Puja Vidhi

In order to worship Lord Ganesha and perform all the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi, first you need to bring an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Install the idol of Lord Ganesha at the place where you will be performing the puja. For this, please ensure that you recite the mantras.

After the Murthi Sthapana, you need to perform the puja and kirtan of Lord Ganesha for 10-days.

Every morning, you need to worship Lord Ganesha by lighting a Diya and offering Him a flower garland.

Now offer flowers, fruits, and other offerings to Lord Ganesha. You can also offer Him Modak, a kind of sweet offering prepared for Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha is fond of Modak.

Recite the Ganesha Stuti and Chalisa.

After this perform the Ganesha Aarti and seek His blessings.

Now you can distribute the prasad among the poor people and your loved ones.

Significance Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha is worshipped in His child form. He is considered to be the one who brings good luck, prosperity and happiness into one's life.

He is popularly known as Vighnaharta, the one who removes all the obstacles and hardships from one's life.

Ganesha Chaturthi is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi which is observed every month on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. But the one falling in Bhadrapada is considered to be the most significant.