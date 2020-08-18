ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date, Murti Sthapana Muhurat, Rituals And Significance

    By

    Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated across India in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesha Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. This year the festival will be celebrated on 22 August 2020.

    People across India, especially in Maharashtra, celebrate this festival with utmost dedication and fervour. During this 10-days long festival, people bring the idol of Lord Ganesha and worship according to the traditions and rituals.

    Today we are going to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Vinayaka Chaturthi 2020: Muhurat, Rituals and Significance Of This Day

    Date And Muhurat Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

    Every year in the month of Bhadrapada, the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha is observed as the Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that this is the day when Goddess Parvati made a clay idol and later instilled life into it. Since this year the date falls on 22 August 2020, the Muhurat for Ganesha Puja on the same date will begin at 10:29 am and will end at 01:03 pm.

    However, the Chaturthi tithi will begin at 11:02 PM on 21 August 2020 and stay till 07:57 pm on 22 August 2020.

    Muhurat For Murti Sthapana

    The Ganpati Sthapana or the Murti Sthapana is done during the Madhyanha Muhurat. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin at 10:29 am on 22 August 2020 and it will stay till 01:03 pm on the same date. Devotees of Lord Ganesha can bring the idol during this time and install it in their homes.

    Puja Vidhi

    • In order to worship Lord Ganesha and perform all the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi, first you need to bring an idol of Lord Ganesha.
    • Install the idol of Lord Ganesha at the place where you will be performing the puja. For this, please ensure that you recite the mantras.
    • After the Murthi Sthapana, you need to perform the puja and kirtan of Lord Ganesha for 10-days.
    • Every morning, you need to worship Lord Ganesha by lighting a Diya and offering Him a flower garland.
    • Now offer flowers, fruits, and other offerings to Lord Ganesha. You can also offer Him Modak, a kind of sweet offering prepared for Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha is fond of Modak.
    • Recite the Ganesha Stuti and Chalisa.
    • After this perform the Ganesha Aarti and seek His blessings.
    • Now you can distribute the prasad among the poor people and your loved ones.

    Significance Of Ganesh Chaturthi

    • Lord Ganesha is worshipped in His child form. He is considered to be the one who brings good luck, prosperity and happiness into one's life.
    • He is popularly known as Vighnaharta, the one who removes all the obstacles and hardships from one's life.
    • Ganesha Chaturthi is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi which is observed every month on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. But the one falling in Bhadrapada is considered to be the most significant.

    More GANESH CHATURTHI News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue