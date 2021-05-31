June 2021: A List Of Indian Festivals Falling In This Month Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The festival of June is right here and so are the festivals falling in this month. The month of Jyeshtha is considered to be highly auspicious in Hinduism. In this month, various auspicious festivals are observed. Today we are here to tell you about some of the Indian festivals that will be observed this month. In order to know more about the festivals falling in this month.

02 June 2021, Kalashtami

Kalashtami is a significant Hindu festival that marks the Ashtami tithi in the Krishna Paksha of a month. The day is dedicated to Lord Bhairava who is considered to be one of the forms of Lord Shiva. He is believed to be associated with annihilation. The devotees of Lord Bhairava observe a fast on this day and worship Him. This day the festival will be observed on 02 June 2021.

06 June 2021, Apara Ekadashi

Ekadashi is the eleventh day of both the waning and waxing phases of the moon in a month. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Apara Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashis falling in a Hindu year. Apara Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year the festival falls on 6 June 2021.

08 June 2021, Masik Shivratri

Masik Shivratri is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shivratri is considered to be the night of Lord Shivratri and is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in each month. The Masik Shivratri in Jyeshtha will be observed on 08 June 2021.

10 June 2021, Vat Savitri Vrat

Vat Savitri Vrat is a puja observed by Hindu married women. The festival is usually observed by women belonging to the Mithila region in Bihar. However, the festival is also observed in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha. On this day women observe a fast for their husbands and pray for their husband's long and healthy life.

13 June 2021, Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharan Pratap Jayanti marks the birth of Maharana Pratap, the great Rajput King of Mewar. It is said that he was born on the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. On this day, people pay tribute to Maharana Pratap and listen to his legends.

14 June 2021, Vinayaka Chaturthi

The Chaturthi tithi falling twice in a month i.e., during the waning phase and waxing phase of the moon is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The Vinayaka Chaturthi takes place after the new moon and no moon day. The devotees of Lord Ganesha observe Vinayaka Chaturthi by observing a fast and worshipping the deity.

20 June 2021, Pitra Diwas And Ganga Dussehra

The Dashmi tithi falling during the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha is observed as Ganga Dussehra. It is believed that on this day Ganga descended on the earth. It was King Bhagiratha who pleaded Ganga to descend on earth and liberate his deceased ones. The day is also observed as Pitra Diwas. Hindus pay tribute to their deceased ones and forefathers.

21 June 2021, Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the eleventh tithi during the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed to be one of the important Ekadashis falling in a year. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a strict fast and avoid taking even a sip of water. They spend their entire day worshipping the deity.

22 June 2021, Bhaum Pradosh

Bhaum Pradosh is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pradosh is a festival observed on the Trayodashi tithi in both waning and waxing phases of the moon. On this day, devotees observe a fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva.

27 June 2021, Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The day falls on the Chaturthi tithi during the Shukla Paksha in every Hindu month. The Sankashti Chaturthi in the Jyeshtha month will fall on 27 June 2021.

