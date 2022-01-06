Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Timings, Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Ekadashi fasting has immense significance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma and is considered the most special of all the fasts, especially those who want to worship Lord Vishnu. It is about purifying your soul and preparing it to attain Moksha (salvation).

On the day of Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict fast and break their fast on the next day only after sunrise. Some devotees can choose to fast without water or with only water or with only fruits. If we look at the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi falls on the eleventh lunar day of each of the two lunar phases - Shukla Paksa and the Krishna Paksa. There are 24 Ekadashi fasts in a year and observing these fasts brings immense virtue and happiness.

Meaning Of Ekadashi Vratham

Parana means breaking the fast and therefore, it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not performing Parana within this tithi is considered an offence. Ekadashi fast is all about cleansing oneself spiritually and this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to be the protector lord of the realm.

The fast is done on two consecutive days and it is suggested that Smartha with family members must observe fast only on the first day. The second one, which is the alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day.

Legend Surrounding Ekadashi Vratham

Ekadashi is believed to be a Goddess created by Lord Vishnu and it was her, who defeated Tail Demon, Mura and brought peace. Due to this, Lord Vishny was very pleased with her and gave her a boon that whoever observes the fast of Ekadashi, will be able to free themselves from all the sins and impurities of the mind and will surely achieve salvation.

Significance Of Ekadashi Fast

Devotees then read the story of Ekadashi and prasad is distributed after performing aarti to God. On the day of Ekadashi fast is being observed and then Jagran is done by chanting bhajans of Lord Narayana at night. On the next day, break the fast in the Paran Muhurta and offer food to the needy according to the capacity and donate it.

Overall there are many ekadashi in a year and they are of prime significance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. On these days, people chant Krishna maha-mantra- Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare .

For people who observe fast or vrat in Ekadashi, we have curated the Ekadashi 2022 dates and timings below:

SL NO. EKADASHI DATE TIMINGS 1. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi January 13, 2022, Thursday Begins - 16:49, Jan 12

Ends - 19:32, Jan 13 2. Shattila Ekadashi January 28, 2022, Friday Begins - 02:16, Jan 28

Ends - 23:35, Jan 28 3. Jaya Ekadashi February 12, 2022, Saturday Begins - 13:52, Feb 11

Ends - 16:27, Feb 12 4. Vijaya Ekadashi February 26, 2022, Saturday Begins - 10:39, Feb 26

Ends - 08:12, Feb 27 5. Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi, Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi February 27, 2022, Sunday Begins - 10:39, Feb 26

Ends - 08:12, Feb 27 6. Amalaki Ekadashi March 14, 2022, Monday Begins - 10:21, Mar 13

Ends - 12:05, Mar 14 7. Papmochani Ekadashi March 28, 2022, Monday Begins - 18:04, Mar 27

Ends - 16:15, Mar 28 8. Kamada Ekadashi April 12, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 04:30, Apr 12

Ends - 05:02, Apr 13 9. Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi April 13, 2022, Wednesday Begins - 04:30, Apr 12

Ends - 05:02, Apr 13 10. Varuthini Ekadashi April 26, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 01:37, Apr 26

Ends - 00:47, Apr 27 11. Mohini Ekadashi May 12, 2022, Thursday Begins - 19:31, May 11

Ends - 18:51, May 12 12. Apara Ekadashi May 26, 2022, Thursday Begins - 10:32, May 25

Ends - 10:54, May 26 13. Nirjala Ekadashi June 10, 2022, Friday Begins - 07:25, Jun 10

Ends - 05:45, Jun 11 14. Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi June 11, 2022, Saturday Begins - 07:25, Jun 10

Ends - 05:45, Jun 11 15. Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi

Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi June 11, 2022, Saturday Begins - 07:25, Jun 10

Ends - 05:45, Jun 11 16. Yogini Ekadashi June 24, 2022, Friday Begins - 21:41, Jun 23

Ends - 23:12, Jun 24 17. Devshayani Ekadashi July 10, 2022, Sunday Begins - 16:39, Jul 09

Ends - 14:13, Jul 10 18. Kamika Ekadashi July 24, 2022, Sunday Begins - 11:27, Jul 23

Ends - 13:45, Jul 24 19. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi August 8, 2022, Monday Begins - 23:50, Aug 07

Ends - 21:00, Aug 08 20. Aja Ekadashi August 23, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 03:35, Aug 22

Ends - 06:06, Aug 23 21. Parsva Ekadashi September 6, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 05:54, Sep 06

Ends - 03:04, Sep 07 22. Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi September 7, 2022, Wednesday Begins - 05:54, Sep 06

Ends - 03:04, Sep 07 23. Indira Ekadashi September 21, 2022, Wednesday Begins - 21:26, Sep 20

Ends - 23:34, Sep 21 24. Papankusha Ekadashi October 6, 2022, Thursday Begins - 12:00, Oct 05

Ends - 09:40, Oct 06 25. Rama Ekadashi October 21, 2022, Friday Begins - 16:04, Oct 20

Ends - 17:22, Oct 21 26. Devutthana Ekadashi November 4, 2022, Friday Begins - 19:30, Nov 03

Ends - 18:08, Nov 04 27. Utpanna Ekadashi November 20, 2022, Sunday Begins - 10:29, Nov 19

Ends - 10:41, Nov 20 28. Mokshada Ekadashi December 3, 2022, Saturday Begins - 05:39, Dec 03

Ends - 05:34, Dec 04 29. Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi December 4, 2022, Sunday Begins - 05:39, Dec 03

Ends - 05:34, Dec 04 30. Saphala Ekadashi December 19, 2022, Monday Begins - 03:32, Dec 19

Ends - 02:32, Dec 20

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:30 [IST]