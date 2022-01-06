Just In
Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Timings, Rituals And Significance
Ekadashi fasting has immense significance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma and is considered the most special of all the fasts, especially those who want to worship Lord Vishnu. It is about purifying your soul and preparing it to attain Moksha (salvation).
On the day of Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict fast and break their fast on the next day only after sunrise. Some devotees can choose to fast without water or with only water or with only fruits. If we look at the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi falls on the eleventh lunar day of each of the two lunar phases - Shukla Paksa and the Krishna Paksa. There are 24 Ekadashi fasts in a year and observing these fasts brings immense virtue and happiness.
Meaning Of Ekadashi Vratham
Parana means breaking the fast and therefore, it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not performing Parana within this tithi is considered an offence. Ekadashi fast is all about cleansing oneself spiritually and this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to be the protector lord of the realm.
The fast is done on two consecutive days and it is suggested that Smartha with family members must observe fast only on the first day. The second one, which is the alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day.
Legend Surrounding Ekadashi Vratham
Ekadashi is believed to be a Goddess created by Lord Vishnu and it was her, who defeated Tail Demon, Mura and brought peace. Due to this, Lord Vishny was very pleased with her and gave her a boon that whoever observes the fast of Ekadashi, will be able to free themselves from all the sins and impurities of the mind and will surely achieve salvation.
Significance Of Ekadashi Fast
Devotees then read the story of Ekadashi and prasad is distributed after performing aarti to God. On the day of Ekadashi fast is being observed and then Jagran is done by chanting bhajans of Lord Narayana at night. On the next day, break the fast in the Paran Muhurta and offer food to the needy according to the capacity and donate it.
Overall there are many ekadashi in a year and they are of prime significance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. On these days, people chant Krishna maha-mantra- Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare .
For people who observe fast or vrat in Ekadashi, we have curated the Ekadashi 2022 dates and timings below:
|SL NO.
|EKADASHI
|DATE
|TIMINGS
|1.
|Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi
|January 13, 2022, Thursday
|Begins - 16:49, Jan 12
Ends - 19:32, Jan 13
|2.
|Shattila Ekadashi
|January 28, 2022, Friday
|Begins - 02:16, Jan 28
Ends - 23:35, Jan 28
|3.
|Jaya Ekadashi
|February 12, 2022, Saturday
|Begins - 13:52, Feb 11
Ends - 16:27, Feb 12
|4.
|Vijaya Ekadashi
|February 26, 2022, Saturday
|Begins - 10:39, Feb 26
Ends - 08:12, Feb 27
|5.
|Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi, Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi
|February 27, 2022, Sunday
|Begins - 10:39, Feb 26
Ends - 08:12, Feb 27
|6.
|Amalaki Ekadashi
|March 14, 2022, Monday
|Begins - 10:21, Mar 13
Ends - 12:05, Mar 14
|7.
|Papmochani Ekadashi
|March 28, 2022, Monday
|Begins - 18:04, Mar 27
Ends - 16:15, Mar 28
|8.
|Kamada Ekadashi
|April 12, 2022, Tuesday
|Begins - 04:30, Apr 12
Ends - 05:02, Apr 13
|9.
|Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi
|April 13, 2022, Wednesday
|Begins - 04:30, Apr 12
Ends - 05:02, Apr 13
|10.
|Varuthini Ekadashi
|April 26, 2022, Tuesday
|Begins - 01:37, Apr 26
Ends - 00:47, Apr 27
|11.
|Mohini Ekadashi
|May 12, 2022, Thursday
|Begins - 19:31, May 11
Ends - 18:51, May 12
|12.
|Apara Ekadashi
|May 26, 2022, Thursday
|Begins - 10:32, May 25
Ends - 10:54, May 26
|13.
|Nirjala Ekadashi
|June 10, 2022, Friday
|Begins - 07:25, Jun 10
Ends - 05:45, Jun 11
|14.
|Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi
|June 11, 2022, Saturday
|Begins - 07:25, Jun 10
Ends - 05:45, Jun 11
|15.
|Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi
Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi
|June 11, 2022, Saturday
|Begins - 07:25, Jun 10
Ends - 05:45, Jun 11
|16.
|Yogini Ekadashi
|June 24, 2022, Friday
|Begins - 21:41, Jun 23
Ends - 23:12, Jun 24
|17.
|Devshayani Ekadashi
|July 10, 2022, Sunday
|Begins - 16:39, Jul 09
Ends - 14:13, Jul 10
|18.
|Kamika Ekadashi
|July 24, 2022, Sunday
|Begins - 11:27, Jul 23
Ends - 13:45, Jul 24
|19.
|Shravana Putrada Ekadashi
|August 8, 2022, Monday
|Begins - 23:50, Aug 07
Ends - 21:00, Aug 08
|20.
|Aja Ekadashi
|August 23, 2022, Tuesday
|Begins - 03:35, Aug 22
Ends - 06:06, Aug 23
|21.
|Parsva Ekadashi
|September 6, 2022, Tuesday
|Begins - 05:54, Sep 06
Ends - 03:04, Sep 07
|22.
|Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi
|September 7, 2022, Wednesday
|Begins - 05:54, Sep 06
Ends - 03:04, Sep 07
|23.
|Indira Ekadashi
|September 21, 2022, Wednesday
|Begins - 21:26, Sep 20
Ends - 23:34, Sep 21
|24.
|Papankusha Ekadashi
|October 6, 2022, Thursday
|Begins - 12:00, Oct 05
Ends - 09:40, Oct 06
|25.
|Rama Ekadashi
|October 21, 2022, Friday
|Begins - 16:04, Oct 20
Ends - 17:22, Oct 21
|26.
|Devutthana Ekadashi
|November 4, 2022, Friday
|Begins - 19:30, Nov 03
Ends - 18:08, Nov 04
|27.
|Utpanna Ekadashi
|November 20, 2022, Sunday
|Begins - 10:29, Nov 19
Ends - 10:41, Nov 20
|28.
|Mokshada Ekadashi
|December 3, 2022, Saturday
|Begins - 05:39, Dec 03
Ends - 05:34, Dec 04
|29.
|Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi
|December 4, 2022, Sunday
|Begins - 05:39, Dec 03
Ends - 05:34, Dec 04
|30.
|Saphala Ekadashi
|December 19, 2022, Monday
|Begins - 03:32, Dec 19
Ends - 02:32, Dec 20
