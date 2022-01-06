ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Timings, Rituals And Significance

    By

    Ekadashi fasting has immense significance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma and is considered the most special of all the fasts, especially those who want to worship Lord Vishnu. It is about purifying your soul and preparing it to attain Moksha (salvation).

    On the day of Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict fast and break their fast on the next day only after sunrise. Some devotees can choose to fast without water or with only water or with only fruits. If we look at the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi falls on the eleventh lunar day of each of the two lunar phases - Shukla Paksa and the Krishna Paksa. There are 24 Ekadashi fasts in a year and observing these fasts brings immense virtue and happiness.

    Meaning Of Ekadashi Vratham

    Parana means breaking the fast and therefore, it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not performing Parana within this tithi is considered an offence. Ekadashi fast is all about cleansing oneself spiritually and this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to be the protector lord of the realm.

    The fast is done on two consecutive days and it is suggested that Smartha with family members must observe fast only on the first day. The second one, which is the alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day.

    Legend Surrounding Ekadashi Vratham

    Ekadashi is believed to be a Goddess created by Lord Vishnu and it was her, who defeated Tail Demon, Mura and brought peace. Due to this, Lord Vishny was very pleased with her and gave her a boon that whoever observes the fast of Ekadashi, will be able to free themselves from all the sins and impurities of the mind and will surely achieve salvation.

    Significance Of Ekadashi Fast

    Devotees then read the story of Ekadashi and prasad is distributed after performing aarti to God. On the day of Ekadashi fast is being observed and then Jagran is done by chanting bhajans of Lord Narayana at night. On the next day, break the fast in the Paran Muhurta and offer food to the needy according to the capacity and donate it.

    Overall there are many ekadashi in a year and they are of prime significance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. On these days, people chant Krishna maha-mantra- Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare .

    For people who observe fast or vrat in Ekadashi, we have curated the Ekadashi 2022 dates and timings below:

    SL NO. EKADASHI DATE TIMINGS
    1. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi January 13, 2022, Thursday Begins - 16:49, Jan 12
    Ends - 19:32, Jan 13
    2. Shattila Ekadashi January 28, 2022, Friday Begins - 02:16, Jan 28
    Ends - 23:35, Jan 28
    3. Jaya Ekadashi February 12, 2022, Saturday Begins - 13:52, Feb 11
    Ends - 16:27, Feb 12
    4. Vijaya Ekadashi February 26, 2022, Saturday Begins - 10:39, Feb 26
    Ends - 08:12, Feb 27
    5. Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi, Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi February 27, 2022, Sunday Begins - 10:39, Feb 26
    Ends - 08:12, Feb 27
    6. Amalaki Ekadashi March 14, 2022, Monday Begins - 10:21, Mar 13
    Ends - 12:05, Mar 14
    7. Papmochani Ekadashi March 28, 2022, Monday Begins - 18:04, Mar 27
    Ends - 16:15, Mar 28
    8. Kamada Ekadashi April 12, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 04:30, Apr 12
    Ends - 05:02, Apr 13
    9. Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi April 13, 2022, Wednesday Begins - 04:30, Apr 12
    Ends - 05:02, Apr 13
    10. Varuthini Ekadashi April 26, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 01:37, Apr 26
    Ends - 00:47, Apr 27
    11. Mohini Ekadashi May 12, 2022, Thursday Begins - 19:31, May 11
    Ends - 18:51, May 12
    12. Apara Ekadashi May 26, 2022, Thursday Begins - 10:32, May 25
    Ends - 10:54, May 26
    13. Nirjala Ekadashi June 10, 2022, Friday Begins - 07:25, Jun 10
    Ends - 05:45, Jun 11
    14. Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi June 11, 2022, Saturday Begins - 07:25, Jun 10
    Ends - 05:45, Jun 11
    15. Vaishnava Nirjala Ekadashi
    Gauna Nirjala Ekadashi    		 June 11, 2022, Saturday Begins - 07:25, Jun 10
    Ends - 05:45, Jun 11
    16. Yogini Ekadashi June 24, 2022, Friday Begins - 21:41, Jun 23
    Ends - 23:12, Jun 24
    17. Devshayani Ekadashi July 10, 2022, Sunday Begins - 16:39, Jul 09
    Ends - 14:13, Jul 10
    18. Kamika Ekadashi July 24, 2022, Sunday Begins - 11:27, Jul 23
    Ends - 13:45, Jul 24
    19. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi August 8, 2022, Monday Begins - 23:50, Aug 07
    Ends - 21:00, Aug 08
    20. Aja Ekadashi August 23, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 03:35, Aug 22
    Ends - 06:06, Aug 23
    21. Parsva Ekadashi September 6, 2022, Tuesday Begins - 05:54, Sep 06
    Ends - 03:04, Sep 07
    22. Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi September 7, 2022, Wednesday Begins - 05:54, Sep 06
    Ends - 03:04, Sep 07
    23. Indira Ekadashi September 21, 2022, Wednesday Begins - 21:26, Sep 20
    Ends - 23:34, Sep 21
    24. Papankusha Ekadashi October 6, 2022, Thursday Begins - 12:00, Oct 05
    Ends - 09:40, Oct 06
    25. Rama Ekadashi October 21, 2022, Friday Begins - 16:04, Oct 20
    Ends - 17:22, Oct 21
    26. Devutthana Ekadashi November 4, 2022, Friday Begins - 19:30, Nov 03
    Ends - 18:08, Nov 04
    27. Utpanna Ekadashi November 20, 2022, Sunday Begins - 10:29, Nov 19
    Ends - 10:41, Nov 20
    28. Mokshada Ekadashi December 3, 2022, Saturday Begins - 05:39, Dec 03
    Ends - 05:34, Dec 04
    29. Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi December 4, 2022, Sunday Begins - 05:39, Dec 03
    Ends - 05:34, Dec 04
    30. Saphala Ekadashi December 19, 2022, Monday Begins - 03:32, Dec 19
    Ends - 02:32, Dec 20
    Comments

    More EKADASHI News

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
    Read more about: ekadashi 2022 ekadashi
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close