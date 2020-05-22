Eid-Al-Fitr 2020: Know About History And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy Islamic month. This is most commonly known as Eid which means 'breaking of the fast'. Those who don't know, Eid is the day, when the month-long fasting of people belonging to the Muslim community come to an end. This year the festival falls on 23 May 2020 and the celebration will go on till 24 May 2020. However, the dates may vary depending upon the moon sighting. The end of Ramadan will also mark the onset of Shawwal month and therefore, the Eid celebration has its own significance.

History Of Eid-Al-Fitr

According to some mythological stories, Ramadan is the month when Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. When he reached Madina for the first time, he saw people rejoicing and enjoying a huge and vibrant celebration.

He was pleased to see people smiling and sharing happy moments with each other. Upon asking the occasion, someone told him that these are the celebrations of the end of month-long fasting observed by them. Later Prophet Muhammad explained that Allah had already set two days of celebration for his devotees. These two days are known as Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha. Out of these two, Eid-al-Fitr is the end of Ramadan and it is celebrated with harmony and joy.

Significance Of Eid-Al-Fitr

Eid-al-Fitr has great importance in the lives of people who belong to and follow Islam.

Ramadan, which is considered to be the month of good deeds, spreading brotherhood, practicing austerity and leaving behind all the evil thoughts and habits, comes to end on this day.

According to some ancient scriptures and mythological stories, Eid-al-Fitr was celebrated even before the advent of Islam in Arabian regions.

On this day, Muslims across the world rejoice with their loved ones and spread the message of love and brotherhood.

They offer mass prayer in the mosques and then hug each other with happiness. The idea behind embracing each other and wishing Eid Mubarak is to spread compassion and love in the society.

Various kinds of delicacies are prepared on this day. Some of them are Sevaiyaan, biryani, kebabs and many more. They enjoy the feast with their family and friends.

People express gratitude and love for each other by sending wishes and gifts to each other. This is the day when one must forget his/her resentment and leave behind the grudges.

Children receive gifts and surprises from their elders. This is what makes them happier and excited for Eid.

People also distribute clothes, money and food among those who are underprivileged and/or can't help themselves. This practice of doing charity and noble deeds is known as 'Zakat-al-Fitr' and it is considered quite important for believers of Islam.

We wish you and your family, Eid Mubarak.