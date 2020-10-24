Just In
- 3 hrs ago Dussehra 2020: Muhurta, Legends And Significance Of This Festival
-
- 4 hrs ago Ayudha Puja 2020: Here's The Muhurta, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of This Festival
- 5 hrs ago What Is A Padsicle? How To Make And Use It To Soothe Postpartum Pain
- 6 hrs ago Navratri 2020: Significance Of Bengal Maha Navami
Don't Miss
- Movies Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Will Chhavi Kumar Become The First Millionaire Of The Season? Watch Video
- Sports MotoGP 2020: Nakagami clinches maiden pole at Teruel Grand Prix
- News US Elections 2020: Four years in, Trump has plenty of unfinished business
- Finance After Failed Delisting, Vedanta Board Approves Interim Dividend
- Technology Realme 100W Soundbar Review: Powerful And Immersive Audio On Budget
- Education CTET Score Validity: NCTE Extends Validity of CTET Score Card To Lifetime
- Automobiles Toyota Urban Cruiser Deliveries Begin During Navaratri Across India
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In November
Durga Puja 2020: Know What Is Durga Balidan And Its SIgnificance
Navrati, one of the most-loved and celebrated festivals of Hindu ends on 25 November 2020. While in some parts of the country people will be observing 25 October 2020 as Dussehra or Vijayadashmi, in some parts of the country, the same will be observed on 26 October 2020. Whichever date it is, on Dussehra, people also perform the ritual of Durga Balidan. To know more about this ritual, scroll down the article to read more.
Also read: Dussehra 2020: Muhurta, Legends And Significance Of This Festival
What Is Durga Balidan
Every year, people belonging to the Hindu community observe Navratri and Durga Puja in the Hindu month of Ashwin. While Navratri is a festival of nine nights and ten days, Durga Puja is usually celebrated for four-five days. Both Navratri and Durga Puja are dedicated to Goddess Durga. But the former includes the worshipping of nine forms of Goddess Durga while the latter is all about worshipping Goddess Durga.
Durga Balidan is usually performed on the Navami tithi while in some parts of the country, it is also observed on the Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. For those who don't know, Durga Balidan is a ritual of performing sacrifice as an offering to the Goddess. It's more like a farewell ritual of Goddess Durga and is performed along with the Sindoor Khela. In earlier times, people used to sacrifice goats or buffaloes but now people sacrifice either white pumpkin, sugarcane or something else that could symbolise the sacrificing ritual.
Significance Of Durga Balidan
- Depending upon one's tradition, Durga Balidan can be performed on either Maha Navami or Dussehra.
- The sacrifice is performed to please the Goddess and seek Her blessings.
- The sacrifice is usually performed to please the Kali, also known as Chandika, Chandi, Bhadrakali, Mahakali and Rudrani.
- This is because Goddess Kali is believed to be the Goddess who slays