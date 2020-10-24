Durga Puja 2020: Know What Is Durga Balidan And Its SIgnificance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Navrati, one of the most-loved and celebrated festivals of Hindu ends on 25 November 2020. While in some parts of the country people will be observing 25 October 2020 as Dussehra or Vijayadashmi, in some parts of the country, the same will be observed on 26 October 2020. Whichever date it is, on Dussehra, people also perform the ritual of Durga Balidan. To know more about this ritual, scroll down the article to read more.

What Is Durga Balidan

Every year, people belonging to the Hindu community observe Navratri and Durga Puja in the Hindu month of Ashwin. While Navratri is a festival of nine nights and ten days, Durga Puja is usually celebrated for four-five days. Both Navratri and Durga Puja are dedicated to Goddess Durga. But the former includes the worshipping of nine forms of Goddess Durga while the latter is all about worshipping Goddess Durga.

Durga Balidan is usually performed on the Navami tithi while in some parts of the country, it is also observed on the Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. For those who don't know, Durga Balidan is a ritual of performing sacrifice as an offering to the Goddess. It's more like a farewell ritual of Goddess Durga and is performed along with the Sindoor Khela. In earlier times, people used to sacrifice goats or buffaloes but now people sacrifice either white pumpkin, sugarcane or something else that could symbolise the sacrificing ritual.

Significance Of Durga Balidan

Depending upon one's tradition, Durga Balidan can be performed on either Maha Navami or Dussehra.

The sacrifice is performed to please the Goddess and seek Her blessings.

The sacrifice is usually performed to please the Kali, also known as Chandika, Chandi, Bhadrakali, Mahakali and Rudrani.

This is because Goddess Kali is believed to be the Goddess who slays