    Durga Puja 2021: Date, Time, History, Day-Wise Chart, Significance And Celebration

    By

    Durga Puja is also known as Durotsava and is celebrated across northern India especially in West Bengal, Orissa, Tripura, Assam and also in our neighbouring country, Bangladesh. This festival symbolises and celebrates the power of women and the victory of good over evil. Legend has it that on this auspicious day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur in a battle.

    Durga Puja 2021: Date

    As per the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated for 10 days in the Ashwin month. The puja begins with Mahalaya, the day which signifies the end of Pitru Paksha Shradh and the beginning of the Durga Puja for Bengalis. This year Durga Puja will be celebrated from 11 October - 15 October. According to the Hindu religious text, the Durga puja including Chandi Path should begin from the very next day of Mahalaya.

    Durga Puja 2021: Day-Wise Chart

    • October 11, Day 1 - Panchami/Shashthi, Ashshin 24, 1428, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas
    • October 12, Day 2 - Saptami, Ashshin 25, 1428, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja
    • October 13, Day 3 - Ashtami, Ashshin 26, 1428, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
    • October 14, Day 4 - Nabami, Ashshin 27, 1428, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami
    • October 15, Day 5 - Dashami, Ashshin 28, 1428, Durga Visarjan, West Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Khela

    Durga Puja 2021: Puja Timings And Rituals

    • Panchami/Shashthi (11 October, Monday) "Kalparambho" Shasthi Puja 6:24am - 7:03am and 8:30am - 9:28am Durga Devi "BODHON", "Amantran" and "Adhibas" In the evening.
    • Saptami (12 October, Tuesday) Durga Devi "Nabo Patrika", bathing of "Kola Bou", "Saptami Puja" Within 7:03am and 8:30am - 9:28am.
    • Ashtami (13 October, Wednesday) Ashtami Puja Within 8:30am and at Midnight Durga Puja 11:00pm - 11:48pm, Sandhi Puja 11:25pm - 12:13am*, Bolidan - 11:49pm.
    • Nabami (14 October, Thursday) Puja has to performed within 9:28 am.
    • Dashami (15 October, Thursday) Puja and Visarjan has to be performed within 8:30am.

    Between Asthami Tithi and Navami Tithi, Sandhi Puja is performed which is one of the major rituals of Durga Puja. According to DrikPanchang, timings are-

    Sandhi Puja on Wednesday, October 13, 2021
    Sandhi Puja Muhurat - 07:43 PM to 08:31 PM
    Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins
    Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:47 PM on Oct 12, 2021
    Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:07 PM on Oct 13, 2021

    On Dashami, idols of Goddess Durga is carried out and immersed in a river or any other significant water body. It is on this day that married women smear sindoor (vermillon) on the idols and on each other. This ritual symbolises a happy and blissful marital life. This is followed by a 'Dhunuchi naach' which involves performing a traditional dance with an incense burner consisting of dry coconut husk and camphor.

    Durga Puja 2021: History And Significance

    Mahalaya holds the utmost importance as people from the Hindu community pay homage to their ancestors on this day. Except in West Bengal, Ghatasthapana on Pratipada is done in most states on the next day of Mahalaya Amavasya, which is equivalent to Kalparambha during Durga Puja. It is during this time, Goddess Durga is invoked.

    The main five days of the festival are known as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami. Devotees believe that Durga arrives on the Earth on the first day of Devi Paksha, which is on the next of Mahalaya Amavasya and she leaves on Vijaya Dashami, on Durga Visarjan day. This festival is a big affair in West Bengal, Orissa, Tripura, Assam and also in Bangladesh. Not just Goddess Durga, but Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Kartik are also worshipped and considered to be Her children. People usually celebrate this day by wearing new clothes, going for pandal hopping, organising or taking part in cultural events and having elaborate feasts.

    Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 8:18 [IST]
