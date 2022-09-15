Durga Puja 2022: Powerful Durga Mantras And Their Benefits Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mantras have been given immense significance in Hinduism and are very popular in spiritual practices, often used to show devotion to deities. The mantras connect you at a deeper level to your soul. It works miracles on the reciter and the listener.

There is a lot of mental discipline involved in the recitation and it should be correctly pronounced. The mantra syllables carry power and can surely solve problems. Mantras should be recited in the following way. Shakti mantra is most powerful and enables the person with the will, power and guts to fight any situation. It is good to chant the shakti mantra in the early morning. One rosary of this mantra should be chanted.

Goddess Durga is the preserving, sustaining and destroying force of the universe. She eradicates evil from its roots and accords peace to the world. Durga puja is a festival that goes on for ten days, primarily in East and West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand. West Bengal celebrates it with additional fervour and zeal. The time has come again this year, to celebrate the victory of Dharma over Adharma and good over evil. 'Durga' in Sanskrit means 'invincible' wherein 'Du' stands for 'the four devils- poverty, suffering, famine and bad habits'. The 'r' refers to 'diseases' and the 'ga' shows that she is 'the destroyer of sins, injustice, cruelty and laziness'. Durga is the universal mother who takes care of all beings and grants them prosperity. To awaken the Goddess, inside your being, you must chant several mantras throughout the year and especially during Navaratri to get her blessings. Read about them here.

Durga Mantras: How To Chant Durga Mantra

Cleanliness of the body and mind is the most important aspect of mantra chanting. The sadhaka should wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and then begin the puja wearing fresh clothes in front of the Idol or Picture of Goddess Durga, who is installed on a clean wooden chowki. He should also perform puja along with japa, using Roli, flowers, and vermillion. Flowers that Goddess Durga prefers are red hibiscus, chrysanthemums (sevanti), lotus, Jasmin, marigold, Champa, and mogra. In West Bengal, the Parijat flower is used to mark the beginning of sharadotsava.

Durga Mantra

"Sarva Mangala Mangalye Sive Sarvartha Sadhike

Saranye Trayambike Gauri Narayani Namostute"

In Sanskrit:

सर्वमङ्गलमाङ्गल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थसाधिके ।

शरण्ये त्र्यम्बके गौरि नारायणि नमोऽस्तु ते ॥

Meaning : 'She is the most auspicious one and the one who grants auspiciousness to all of the world. She is pure and sacred She protects those who surrender, she is also known as the Mother of the three worlds and as Gauri, daughter of mountain king. We bow down to Mother Durga over and over again, we worship her.'

Benefits :

Usually, this mantra is chosen to chant during auspicious occasions.

If regularly chanted, it grants wisdom and strength along with a prosperous life.

Chant of this mantra energizes the chanter with all the power of will that is needed to overcome obstacles.

The performer will acquire wisdom, and become receptive to new ideas.

While starting a new business venture or for any new experience it gives a positive result.

Devi Stuti

"Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, shanti rupena sangsthita

Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, shakti rupena sangsthita

Ya devi sarva bhuteshu, matri rupena sangsthita

Yaa devi sarva bhuteshu, buddhi rupena sangsthita

Namastasyai, namastasyai, namastasyai, namo namaha''

In Sanskrit:

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु क्षान्तिरूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु मातृरूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु बुद्धिरूपेण संस्थिता ।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः ॥

Meaning:

'The goddess who is omnipresent in the form of the universal mother

The goddess who is omnipresent as the form of power

The goddess who is omnipresent as the form of peace

Oh Goddess (Devi) who resides everywhere in all living beings in the form of intelligence and beauty,

I bow to her, I bow to her, I bow to her again & again.'

Benefits :

Recitation of this mantra brings on power, prosperity and positivity.

It develops the power of the will and lets us develop loving relationships.

This mantra clears negativity and banishes ignorance.

Devi stuti mantra also grants wealth and power to the performer. Chant this if you are financially in trouble.

Durga Dhyan Mantra - Durga Mantra for Meditation

"OM JATAA JUT SAMAAYUKTAMARDHENDU KRIT LAKSHNAM

LOCHANYATRA SANYUKTAM PADMENDU SADYA SHAN NAAM"

In Sanskrit:

ॐ जटा जूट समायुक्तमर्धेंन्दु कृत लक्षणाम |

लोचनत्रय संयुक्तां पद्मेन्दुसद्यशाननाम ||

Benefits :

Dhyan mantra is to be recited before beginning the chanting of other mantras.

With consistent chanting, one achieves focus in anything he does.

It is especially favourable for students.

It opens up our inner awareness.

Durga Shatru Shanti Mantra (For destruction of enemies)

"RIPAVAH SANKSHAYAM YAANTI KALYAANAM CHOP PADYATE

NANDATE CHA KULAM PUNSAAM MAAHAATMYAM MAM SRINU YAANMAM"

In Sanskrit:

रिपव: संक्षयम् यान्ति कल्याणम चोपपद्यते |

नन्दते च कुलम पुंसाम माहात्म्यम मम श्रृणुयान्मम ||

Benefits :

This mantra offers protection against enemies. He will get rid of his opponents and enemies. Welfare and bliss is acquired with this chant. If it is regularly chanted, it improves ones well being/

The shatru shanti mantra helps miraculously whenever you have the feeling of self doubt and fear of failure.

This mantra protects them from those with harmful intentions towards them.

Durga Sarv Baadha Mukti Mantra (For Removal of all Obstacles)

Om Sarvabaadhaa Vinirmukto, Dhan Dhaanyah Sutaanvitah |

Manushyo Matprasaaden Bhavishyati Na Sanshayah Om ||

In Sanskrit:

ॐ सर्वाबाधा विनिर्मुक्तो, धन धान्यः सुतान्वितः।

मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यति न संशयः ॐ ।।

Benefits:

Continous recitation of this mantra the power of Goddess Durga will work in favour of the sadhaka.

This mantra should be chanted at the beginning of any new venture for this to be successful.

Durga mantras infuse fortune and protection from Goddess Durga. The regular chant of this mantra will fill the person with knowledge about the universe.

It removes negative thoughts and dispels bad dreams. It helps to improve focus and thereby help him achieve his goals.

Any misfortune if any, would be averted by the continuous chanting of this mantra.

Parents who face problems from restless children can chant this to infuse peace and calm in the children.

It removes any fear in their minds, about fear of evil spirits and gives peace to the person who chants.

Durga Duh Swapna Nivaaran Mantra (Mantra for protection from bad dreams and omens)

"SHANTI KARMANI SWAPNA DARSHANE

GRAH PIDAASU CHOGRASU MAAHAATMYAM SRINU YAANMAM"

In Sanskrit:

शान्तिकर्मणि सर्वत्र तथा दु:स्वप्नदर्शने |

ग्रहपीडासु चोग्रासु माहात्म्यं श्रृणुयान्मम ||

Benefits :

This brings peace at every stage of one's life.

Nightmares will not bother him in sleep if this mantra is recited before sleep.

This mantra also removes negative thoughts scary dreams and banishes fear inducing thoughts.

Inimical planetary movements are checked and negative energy mitigated. Duh swapna means bad dreams and nivaaran means relief.

Any insomniac can find relief by reciting this mantra

Durga Ashaant Shishu Shanti Pradaayak Mantra (Mantra for calming restless and fearful baby)

"BAAL GRAH BHIBHUTAANAAM BAALAANAM SHANTIKAARKAM

SANGHATBHEDE CH NRINAAM MAETRI KARAN MUTMAM"

In Sanskrit:

बालग्रहभिभूतानां बालानां शांतिकारकं |

सङ्घातभेदे च नृणाम मैत्रीकरणमुतमम ||

Benefits :

If your child is haunted by negative energy, this Durga mantra will eliminate the disturbing negativity from the mind of the child.

Parents whose children are restless, and anxious, can chant this mantra to help their child become calm and wise.

It ensures their well being and protects from harm.

Regular chanting will dispel the fear of evil, darkness or any such negativities in the child.

This mantra is good for new parents to acquire psychological strength for managing the child.

Shakti Mantra

"SHARNAAGAT DEENAART PARITRAAN PARAAYANEY, SERVASYARTI HAREY DEVI NAARAAYANI NAMOSTUTEY |

SARVASVAROOPEY SARVESHEY SARVSHAKTI SAMANVIETEY, BHAYEBHYAH TRAAHI NO DEVI DURGE DEVI NAMOSTUTEY |

ROGAAN SHOSHAAN PAHANSITUSHTARUSHTATU KAAMAAN SAKLAAN BHISHTAAN, TVAAM AASHRITAANAAM NA VIPANNARAANAM, TVAAMAASHRITAAHYA SHRAYTAAM PRAYAANTI |

SARVA BADHA PRASHMANAN TRAILOKYA SYAKHILESHWARI, EVAMEVMEV TVAYAA KAARYAM SMA DVERI VINAASHNAM |

SARVAA BAADHA VINIRUMK TO DHAN DHAANYA SUTAAN VITAH. MANUSHYO MAT PRASAADEN BHAVISHYATI NA SANSHA YAH |

DEHI SAUBHAAGYAM AAROGYAM DEHI DEVI PARAM SUKHAM.

RUPAM DEHI JAYAM DEHI YASHO DEHI DVISHO JAHI |

JYANTI MANGALAA KAALI BHADRA KAALI KAPAALINEE DURGAA KSHAMAA SHIVAA DHAATREE SWAAHAA SVADHAA NAMO STUTEY ||

In Sanskrit:

शरणागत दीनार्तपरित्राण परायणे। सर्वस्यातिहरे देवि नारायण नमोस्तुते।।

सर्वस्वरूपे सर्वेशे सर्वेशक्तिसमन्विते । भयेभ्यस्त्राहि नो देवि दुर्गे देवि नमोऽस्तु ते ।।

रोगनशेषानपहंसि तुष्टा। रुष्टा तु कामान् सकलानभीष्टान्।।

त्वामाश्रितानां न विपन्नराणां। त्वमाश्रिता हृयश्रयतां प्रयान्ति।।

सर्वाबाधा प्रशमनं त्रैलोक्यस्याखिलेश्वरि। एवमेव त्वया कार्यमस्मद्दैरिविनाशनम्।।

सर्वाबाधा विर्निर्मुक्तो धनधान्यसुतान्वित:। मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यति न संशय:।।

जयन्ती मङ्गला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी । दुर्गा शिवा क्षमा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तु ते ।।

Meaning: 'You who are always protecting the weak and the poor and uplifting them from their misery. Oh Narayani, my prayers to you. Oh Goddess Durga, protect us from fear of all kinds Oh Durga the omnipotent, my prayers to you.

Oh Goddess, when you are pleased, remove all afflictions and when angry, destroy the wants and desires of a person. However, those really relying on you will never court disaster. Such people secure enough punya to be of refuge to others. Those who listen to the story of the Goddess during Navaratri, will get rid of obstacles and be blessed with wealth and progeny.

Oh Goddess, bless me with luck, health, looks, success and fame/ Oh Vaishnavi. You are the basis for this world. You have enchanted the world When you are really pleased with someone, you grant him freedom from the cycle of death and birth.

Oh Goddess, you are known by the names of Mangala, Kali, Bhadra Kali, Kapalinee, Durge, Kshama, Shivaa, Dhatri, Swahaa, Swadha, and I pray to you.'

Benefits :

Durga Maa extends her refuge to the devotee from all evils and protects him at every step of his life.

Regularly reciting this mantra, the person is induced with courage and strength to fight any hindrances in life and becomes strong-willed and acquires wisdom in life.

This mantra bestows enormous power to the devotees.

The shakti mantra gets the Japa performer the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 15:58 [IST]