Dhanurmasam 2022: Start Date, End Date, Legend, Rituals and Significance

Dhanurmasam or Dhanur Masa is also known by the names Chapa Mas, Kodanda Mas, Karmuka Mas, etc. Dhanurmasa is also called Shoonya Masa (zero month) because it is time to conduct only religious functions and not social events. Dhanurmas is a festival of thirty days, which is celebrated in south India and ends on Makar Sankranti.

Dhanurmasam 2022: Date And Time

Dhanurmasam 2022 will begin on Friday, 16 December 2022 and ends on Saturday, 14 January 2023.

Dhanurmasam 2022: Legend

Once during Dakshinaayana, the devas got together at the mountain Meru to pray to Lord Vishnu. They requested him to grant permission to them to go back to their abodes as night was about to descend, Ratri Devi, who is the deity of night and dakshinaayana, conveyed her woes to him saying that she was distressed due to the fact that dakshinayana is treated as a bad time. So she wanted Lord Vishnu to change this situation into something better. Lord Vishnu told her that out of 3 seasons of 2 months the first two seasons would be dear to him and all the meritorious deeds done in these four months would get immeasurable benefits.

Dhanurmasam 2022: Puja Rituals

The history of Dhanurmasa Vratam dates back more than 2000 years as per early scriptures. Narada Rishi had advised the Gopikas to perform the Katyayani Vratam", to get the blessings of Lord Krishna. By doing this all their troubles disappeared and they have been blessed with his presence all their lives. This vrat is performed during Dhanurmasam. Hence, it was first followed by the Gopikas of Vrindavan and they were blessed with His presence and all the troubles of the people of Vrindavan have been removed.

This vrat is performed during Dhanurmasam. Before sunrise, the puja is performed to Lord Vishnu with Abhishekam and tulsi archana and a naivedyam of green gram Pongal is offered to remove any dosham for the entire city and living beings in that area,

Dhanurmasam 2022: Significance

The significance of Dhanurmasa is extolled In Pancharatra Agama, which is presented in four chapters, as a conversation between Hamsa form of Lord and four-faced Brahma. In response to Shaunakas query, the dialogue between Hamasa and Brahma is narrated by Sage Suta.

The first chapter describes In the first chapter, the outcome of performing the ritualistic observances for this month.

In the second chapter, the greatness and importance is described through the story of king Satyasandha.

The third chapter, explains how important it is to give alms during this period. Pious deeds have to be done as far as possible failing which dire consequences have to be faced.

In the fourth chapter, ways of donating food to brahmins are discussed. Arranging meals for a Brahmin who can cook food himself is the best thing to follow while donating food to Brahmins.

Lord Krishna says that Margashirsha month is the most auspicious of all but it is considered inauspicious to start any new ventures like weddings and housewarming ceremonies. This period is favourable for any spiritual activity. It is the month of bhakti as it is commonly called.

According to Shastras (spiritual texts), one should, during dhanurmasam, should wake up at the Brahma muhurta and perform puja to the Lord. People who do not follow this will be cursed with leprosy and dire poverty for 07 lives while those who adhere to this will be blessed with health, wealth, happiness and an opportunity to be born as a Vaishnavite in all seven lives. This one-month puja to Lord Vishnu will provide the punya of performing the puja for Vishnu for thousand years.

Lord Krishna along with Balram learnt 64 vidyas in 64 days from Sandipani Rishi in Dhanurmasam.

In this pious month many spiritual seekers undertake vows and niyams as God has allotted this month for devotional activities. Vaikuntha Ekadashi, being the last Ekadashi of the year confers salvation on those who follow it in the month of Margashira,. As per the ancient scriptures, it is an excellent time to pursue meditation or sadhana. Meditation has to be done twice, once in the morning and the other time in the evening.

Dhanurmasam is the darkest month of the year. While it is believed that Shravan is the month of content, Dhanurmasam is the month of, boredom, and negativity. Usually, accidents, misunderstandings between people and confrontations occur between people during this month. Energy levels for human beings are especially low during this period which is why it is called the zero or shunya masa.

Hence, this is a month when no important decisions are taken, no new projects are started. If we go a little backwards in time, we see that Bheeshma pita maha in Mahabharata postpone his death and waited till Shunya masa was over. Vishnu Sahasranama was taught to him at this very juncture. Usually, people wake up before sunrise to their sadhana. One must observe silence as far as possible to keep off the negativity during this month. "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" is a much-recommended mantra to be chanted. Sadhana during Dhanurmasam brings Siddhis.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 16:07 [IST]