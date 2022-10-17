Dhanteras 2022: Why Yamadeepdaan Is Performed With 13 Lamps On This Day Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Death is irreversible and inevitable and Lord Yama is always associated with this phase of life. Known as the 'Lord of Death', Yama, always arrives at the ordained time, to take the soul tied in his noose to the Yamaloka, the realm of death.

In Indian mythology, there are a few days, which are meant for praying to Lord Yama, so that he can protect us from untimely death. The days of Dhantrayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi and Yamadwitiya are opportune times to pray and worship Lord Yama for this purpose. In the evening of Dhanteras, 13 oil lamps made of wheat flour are lit outside the house with the flame facing southwards. During other days, the Diya flame is never meant to face the south direction at all except on this day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras is also known as Yamadeepdaan and lamps are kept burning through the night as a mark of respect to Yama - and prayers are offered to him to keep death and fear of death at bay. Gingelly Oil is used to light the Yamadeepas. Let us know more about the significance of Yamadeepdaan, which is done with 13 lamps on this day.

Dhanteras 2022: What Is Yamadeepdaan?

A sloka from Skanda Purana carries the below meaning behind it. "By placing a Diya outside the house for Lord Yama in the evening of Trayodashi of the dark fortnight of Kartik, premature death is prevented. Yama assured his attendants that those who performed deepdaan on Dhanatrayodashi will not have to face untimely or premature death.

Dhanteras 2022: Why Is Yamadeep Dana Necessary To Be Done On Dhanatrayodashi?

The worshipper acquires longevity (his Aayush will be extended) develops a radiance or 'tejas', and vital energy by doing deepdan on this day.

Yamas blessings are sought when Yama related rituals are performed on this day. It is believed that people can get additional powerful results.

Expressing gratitude towards Yamadeva: On the day of Dhanatrayodashi, Yamadeva is in full control of Yamaloka and the negative energies are subdued on this day in the Hell. So, the impact of negative energies on earth is reduced on this day and hence as a mark of gratitude people on earth, worship Lord Yama on this day. Deepdaan and prayers are performed for seeking protection from the disturbing negativities that causes untimely death of human beings on the earth. Yamadeep placates Lord Yama.

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Samgri For Yamadeepa Dana

During the Yamadeepdaan, a platter stacked with sandalwood paste, flowers, turmeric, vermilion, consecrated rice, that is, unbroken rice etc. is used. Similarly for the purpose of achamana one should have a copper platter, a tumbler (panchapatra), and a spoon (achamani) ready. The Yamadeepas are made of different ingredients, kneaded wheat flour mixed with turmeric powder.

Dhanteras 2022: Why Are Wheat Diyas Used For This Purpose?

On Dhanatrayodashi the tamasic energies of water principle dominate the earth and these cause untimely death of a person. The lamp made of Wheat flour and turmeric subdues the dominating tamasic energies. Hence these types of Deepas are used.

A rangoli of Srikrishna yantra is drawn upon which the Yama deepa is placed. Before the diya worship ritual, the 24 names of Lord Vishnu are remembered. Lord Yama has an element of Lord Krishna as well as Lord Ishwara in him and hence when he is worshipped Yama comes in the Srikrishna element of this principle. Similarly, the Shiva principle present in Yamadeva responds to the Rangoli associated with the Shiva principle. For this reason, rangoli associated with Shiva Principle is also drawn. So with Yama s intervention and blessings, untimely death is averted for human beings.

Upon applying sandalwood paste to the lamp, a blue flame appears at the middle of the lamp. This is termed as Vishnu principle.

Upon offering flowers to the lamp, an yellow radiant spot is seen in the blue flame.

Upon offering Akshat to the Diya, the Tejas Principle present in the yellow spot gets activated. The radiance of the Diya spreads all around the place.

In another ritual, Akshat is placed in the copper platter upon which the Diya is placed and carried outside of the house. There it is placed southwards and prayer is offered. And a Sanskrit prayer with the following meaning is recited. "I offer this Diya to Lord Yama. May He free me from the noose of death and look after my well-being." After this water is offered to the Diya (Yamadeepdaan).

Dhanteras 2022: Where Should We Place Worshipped Diyas?

Yama's energy is always attracted towards the south, which is his allotted direction. When Diya is lit in the southern direction, his energy pervades the area and nullifies any negativity that may b e present there around the area.

Dhanteras 2022: Why Should We Use Only 13 Diyas For Conducting 'Yamadeep-Daan'?

1. Thirteen lamps are used to worship Lord Yama...

The energy from Yama lingers on for 13 moments in Hell and 13 Diyas are offered in a symbolic fashion, which is otherwise known as Yamatarpan.

2. Avoid untimely death

The entire period of death lasts for total of 13 days. In this period, slowly the soul enters the annals of death and on the 13th day, it crosses the boundary of this loka and steps into another realm. This is the reason why shradh ceremony is performed 13 days after the passing of the soul. To avoid untimely death in the 13 wheels of time, 13 deepdaan is performed to escape death.

3. Number '13' has power to satisfy Yama

This eerie number is powerful and Yama is especially pleased if the prayer is made using 13 lit Diyas which prevents untimely death for that individual.

Dhanteras 2022: How Is Yamatarpan Ritual Conducted?

Yamatarpan is performed after oil bath. A copper plate is used for the tarpan so that the tarpan water does not mix and flow along with the water in the bath room that is used for washing oneself. Yamatarpan is performed with wet clothes while engaged in the bathing ritual.. If the individual does not like to perform this tarpan in the bathroom,. Then he can come out of the room and carry out the yamatarpan. Thereafter he has to conclude it by taking a bath another time

If the person does not have a father, then he should recite the names of yama and other deities after taking bath and must leave the water in the copper platter. If his father is alive. He should recite the names of deities and then leave white consecrated rice and water on the copper plate.

Yamatarpan ritual to be performed by a person whose father is no more.

1. He should add a few black sesame seeds to the water. Bring the 'upaveetha' or sacred thread on the right shoulder. Perform the Achaman ritual with sesame mixed water. Release this water in the copper platter along the thumb. While releasing water in the copper platter, recite the mantras along with the Names of Deities like Yama etc.

In this ritual, tarpan is performed by reciting the following fourteen Names: 1. Yama, 2. Dharmaraja, 3. Mrutyu, 4. Antaka, 5. Vaivasvat, 6. Kala, 7. Sarvabhutakshayakara, 8. Audumbara, 9. Dadhna, 10. Nil, 11. Parameshthina, 12. Vrukodara, 13. Chitra and 14. Chitragupta.

Recitation of each deity name invokes the deity along with its blessings on the worshipper. Yamatarpan cleanses the worshipper off the sins done during the entire year.

In order to avoid untimely death, after the Abhyangasnana, the person prays to Yama and Chitragupta along with their forces. By doing this, a protective sheath is formed around him so that he is protected from negative energies.

After the Yamatarpan, a bitter fruit called Karit is crushed under the foot to represent the killing of Narakasura by Lord Krishna and the juice of this crushed fruit is applied to the tongue.

Dhanteras 2022: What Is Aukshan?

After the ritual of Yamatarpan, and after the bath, new clothes are worn and mangal aarti with the lit Diya is waved in front of the person. During Aukshan ritual, an elderly lady of the house first applies vermilion and unbroken rice. Then she conducts mangal aarti with a betel nut and a gold ring three times in front of the person in semi-circular movement. Then she carries out mangal aarti thrice in front of the person with a lit Diya in semi-circular movement.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons