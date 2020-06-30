Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The arrival of monsoon in India brings a number of festivals. People in India indulge in celebrating various festivals during this time. One of those festivals is the Devshayani Ekadashi. This is a festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is quite important like any other Ekadashis. This year the festival falls on 1 July 2020. Today we are here to tell you more about this Ekadashi in detail.

Muhurta For Devshayani Ekadashi

Every year Devshayani Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase in the month of Ashada. This year it is on 1 July 2020. The muhurta for puja will begin at 07:49 pm on 30 June 2020 and will stay till 05:29 pm on 1 July 2020. People can worship during this time period.

Rituals Of Devshayani Ekadashi

Those who are willing to observe a fast on this day, must wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

Clean your house and the place where you will be performing your puja.

Now take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Offer Arghya (water offering) to Lord Surya (Sun).

Worship the deity with flowers, seasonal fruits, yellow cloth, Tulsi leaves, Ganga Jal, Roli and Akshat.

Chant the mantras and observe the fast.

Once you are done worshipping the deity, distribute the offerings among children and needy people.

Significance Of Devshayani Ekadashi

According to Hindu Mythology, on Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes into a deep sleep for four months namely, Saavan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik. These four months are also known as Chaturmaas.

People usually do not organise any auspicious ceremonies during these four months.

However, there are some significant festivals that are observed during these four months. Those festivals are Rakshabandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath and many other festivals.

The Devshayani Ekadashi usually coincides with the Rath Yatra festival.