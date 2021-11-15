Dev Uthani Ekadashi / Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Date, Time, And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also known as Devutthana Ekadashi and Prabodhini Ekadashi and this year it falls on 15 November. This day is observed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast and is known as Ekadashi Parana. The term Parana means breaking the fast. Devotees believe that not doing Parana is equivalent to an offence and therefore, it is necessary that one does Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

It is believed that Parana must not be done during Hari Vasara and that one needs to wait till it gets over before breaking the fast and is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi tithi. The auspicious time to break the fast is known as Pratakhal and one needs to avoid breaking the fast during Madhyahna. At times, Ekadashi fast is suggested on two consecutive days.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time And Puja Muhurat

This year Devutthana Ekadashi is on Sunday, November 14, 2021, and the Parana time will begin from 15 Nov- 01:10 PM to 03:19 PM and Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment is 01:00 PM. The Ekadashi tithi begins on 05:48 AM on Nov 14, 2021, and ends on 06:39 AM on Nov 15, 2021.

The Vaishnava Devutthana Ekadashi on Monday, November 15, 2021. On 16th Nov, Parana Time for Vaishnava Ekadashi - 06:44 AM to 08:01 AM. On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:01 AM. Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:48 AM on Nov 14, 2021 and Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:39 AM on Nov 15, 2021

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2021: Significance

Dev Utthani Ekadashi means the awakening of God and it also marks the end of the Chaturmas period, which includes months of Shravan, Ashwin, Bhadrapada and Kartik. Devotees believe that during this period, Lord Vishnu remains in the Yoga Nidra state while sleeping on the Adishesha serpent at sea level and awakens on the auspicious day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

It is believed that if one keeps fast on this day then he/she/they will be blessed. On the first day it is advised that Smartha with their family must observe fast and on the second day, Sanyasis, widows must observe fast who want moksha.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:15 [IST]