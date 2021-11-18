Dev Deepawali 2021: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Dev Deepawali means Diwali of Gods and and it is the festival of Kartik Purnima. It is celebrated just 15 days after Diwali and is usually celebrated in the northern parts of India, mainly in Varanasi. As per the Gregorian Calendar, the festival falls in the month of wither November or December. If we take into account the Luni-Solar Calendar, then the festival falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month. This is a spiritually significant festival in India and is celebrated by lighting a lot of diyas.

Dev Deepawali 2021: Date And Time

This year Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on 18 November (Tuesday) and the tithi will begin from 12:00 pm on 18 November 2021 and end at 02:26pm on 19 November 2021. The duration is 02 hours 38 minutes. The Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat: 05:09 pm to 07:47 pm.

Dev Deepawali 2021: Rituals

Kartik Purnima is a five day festival starts from Devotthan Ekadashi and concludes on the same day. The main ritual is Kartik Snan, devotees take bath in the holy river Ganges. Oil lighted lamps are offered and floated to Ganga river in the evening. A grand Ganga Aarti is performed at Dashameshwar Ghat. During aarti chanting of hymns, rhythmic drum beating, conch blowing and brazier burning continues. Processions in reverence to different deities is taken. Devotees indulge in devotional songs throughout the night.

Dev Deepawali 2021: Significance

This festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over Asur Tripurasur. It is also observed as Tripurotsav or Tripura Purnima Snan. Devotees believe that on the day of Dev Deepawali Gods descent on the Earth to take bath in the holy water of River Ganges at Varanasi. Therefore, to celebrate this auspicious day, numerous earthen lamps are lit with oil and set on afloat on leaves on the river. The steps of the ghats are decorated on the riverfront of the holy river Ganges and houses are decorated on this day. The tradition was started in 1985 at the Panchganga ghat. Firecrackers are burnt at night, processions of decorated deities are taken out into the streets of Varanasi as well.

On this day, 21 Brahmin priests and 24 women perform the great grand Ganga aarti from Ravidas Ghat at the southern end to Rajghat. This is witnessed by thousands of tourists, and devotees. Jain light festival and Guru Nanak Jayanti is also observed on this day. Martyrs are remembered and wreaths are offered at Amar Jawan Jyoti at Dashashwamegh Ghat and at Rajendra Prasad Ghat. Ganga Seva Samiti organise this event which also has a patriotic significance.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 6:00 [IST]