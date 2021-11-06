Chhath Puja 2021: Date, Time, Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

An ancient and popular Hindu festival, Chhath Puja is celebrated 6 days after Diwali in the Hindu month of Kartik on the Shashti tithi of Sukla Paksha. On this auspicious day, people worship the Sun God, which is considered to be the God of Energy and Life. This year the festival falls on 10 November. In this festival, women keep a Nirjala fast for 36-hour and worship the Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. The belief is that they will be blessed with well-being, progress and prosperity.

The first day of the festival is known as Chaturthi Tithi, also called 'Nahai Khay' and it is celebrated with great pomp in Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as well as the Madhesh region of Nepal. The Sun God, Surya, the god of energy and of the life force, is worshipped during the Chhath Puja to promote well-being, prosperity and progress. This festival is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

Chhath Puja 2021: Date, Time And Puja Muhurat

This year Chhath Puja falls on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. The Shashthi Tithi begins at 10:35 AM on 9 November 2021 and ends at 8:25 AM on 10 November 2021. According to Drikpanchang, these are the auspicious timings:

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:40 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 05:30 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on Nov 09, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 08:25 AM on Nov 10, 2021

Chhath Puja 2021: History And Day-Wise Significance

Chhath Puja has been celebrated since the early Vedic period and legend has it that the sages from this era used to expose themselves to the direct sunlight to get the energy and perform prayers, as it symbolised life force from the rays of the Sun and they maintained as fast as well. For ages, the ritual has been the same.

Another legend says that in ancient times, Draupadi and the Pandavas used to celebrate Chhath to solve numerous problems and that helped them to gain back their lost kingdom. Others believe that it was Lord Karna, who is the offspring of Lord Surya and Kunti performed Chhath puja for the first time. He was the ruler of Anga Desh, present-day Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Chhath Puja is celebrated for 4 days and each day hold a different meaning and significance.

Day 1 or Nahay Khay (Chaturthi): The first day of Chhath Puja and is popularly known as Kaddu Bhaat or Nahai Khai. On this day the parvaitin, who is the main worshiper observes fast cooks the Satvik Kaddu Bhaat. After the food is prepared, it is served as a bhog to the diety in the afternoon.

Day 2 or Kharna (Panchami): The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharana. On this day, the parvaitin cooks roti/poori and rice kheer and then it is served as a bhog to the diety. Once the puja is completed, then prasad is distributed among the family members and friends. Once the rituals are completed, the third day fast begins after having Prasad on the second day.

Day 3 or Sandhya Arghya (Shashthi): It is a full day fast without water is observed on the third main day of Chhath Puja. On the third day, fasting continues throughout the night and on this day devotees visit Chhath Ghat (river/pond) in the evening and offer Pahli arag to the Surya Dev or the Sun God.

Day 4 or Usha Arghya: The last or the fourth day is also known as Parana Day (Saptami) and it is the final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36-hour long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun and it marks the end of Chhath puja.

