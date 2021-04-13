Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Chaitra Navratri is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival is quite similar to the Navratri celebrated during September-October. Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year for Hindus. This year the festival will begin on 13 April 2021 and will be observed till 21 April 2021. Devotees of Goddess Durga will be worshipping the Goddess as per the rituals.

Date And Muhurta

Every year the Chaitra Navratri is observed on the Shukla Pratipada Tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year the festival will begin on 13 April 2021. This year the Pratipada tithi began on 12 April 2021 at 08:00 am and will end on 13 April 2021 at 10:16 am.

The muhurta for Ghatsthapana i.e. installing the holy Kalash and beginning the puja of Goddess Durga will begin at 05:58 AM and will stay till 10:14 am on the same date. During this Muhurta, devotees will be beginning the Navratri Puja.

The Ghatsthapana Abhijat muhurta will begin at 11:56 am and will stay till 12:47 pm on the same date.

Rituals

First of all devotees of Goddess Durga should clean their houses and the place where they will be doing the puja.

After this, they should take a bath after going through their daily routine.

Devotees need to wear clean clothes after taking a bath.

Place an idol or photograph of Goddess Durga on the place where you will be doing the puja.

Make a small platform (about 1-2 inches in height) of soil in front of the idol or picture.

Add grain seeds into the soil platform.

Add more soil to cover the grains and then sprinkle some water.

Now take a clay pot filled with water and Gangajal and place it over the soil platform.

Tie a moli, sacred thread around the neck of the Kalash and supari, coins, Akshat and druva grass into the water-filled Kalash.

Add 5 joint leaves of either mango or Ashoka leaves on the mouth of the Kalash.

Wrap a coconut in a cloth, tie it with the sacred thread and place the coconut over the mouth of the Kalash covered with leaves.

Invoke Goddess Durga by chanting the mantras and request Her to accept your offerings and prayers.

Also, need to request the Goddess to come and reside in the Kalash for the entire Navratri.

Now light a Diya and incense stick and offer the same to the Kalash.

Offer flowers, fruits, cloth and scent to the Kalash and the idol of the Goddess.

Recite the Mantras.

Perform the aarti of the Goddess and seek Her blessings.

Significance

During the entire Navratri, devotees of Goddess Durga will be worshipping the nine different forms of the Goddess.

Devotees should also light the Akhand Jyoti, the forever light in front of the Goddess.

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Durga during the Chaitra Navratri blesses one with prosperity, positivity and happiness.

The festival is quite important for Hindus living across the world.

All the rituals of Chaitra Navratri are similar to the Navratri celebrated during September-October.