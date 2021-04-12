Just In
Rongali Bihu 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones
Bihu is an important Assamese festival celebrated in Assam. The festival comprises three small festivals namely Rongali or Bohag Bihu which is observed in the month of April, Kongali or Kati Bihu in October and Magh or Bhogali Bihu in January. Out of all, Rongali Bihu is considered to be the most important and is often referred to as Bihu. Rongali Bihu marks the onset of a new year as per the Assamese calendar. This year the festival will be observed on 13 April 2021.
The festival marks the harvest season as well and people celebrate this festival with their loved ones. They wear traditional clothes and tap their feet on the beats of folk songs and music. Several delicacies are prepared on this day which is shared with loved ones. This year make your loved ones feel even more special by sharing some heartfelt quotes, messages and wishes.
1. "May the festival of Bihu bring prosperity, courage and new hopes in your life. Happy Bihu.
2. "May this festival give you all the strengths and courage to fulfill your dreams. I hope you have a bright year ahead. I wish you a Happy Bihu."
3. "This Bihu I am sending you lots of love and my warm wishes. May you shine as always. Enjoy the festival with your family and your loved ones."
4. "I am sending you joy and prosperity in Bihu. May this festival of harvest and prosperity make you and your family happy."
5. "Another Bihu, another Year and here I am hoping you to live this year as per your wishes. May you get a life you have always imagined for."
6. "I wish this Bihu brings happiness, hope, joy and positivity in your life. Enjoy this festival of harvest. Happy Bihu."
7. "I hope that this festival blesses you with health and wealth. May you outshine everyone around you. Lots of love to you on this Bihu."
8. "This Bihu, I hope that your life gets filled with happiness and prosperity. I hope you are always surrounded with love and fortune."
9. "Let's start this festival with love and positivity in our hearts. May all your problems get solved during this festival and you live your life to the fullest."
10. Let Bihu give you the strength to fight against all the odds this year. Let it be a day to celebrate your successes and health."