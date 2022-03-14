Just In
Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, Worship Method, And Significance
Bhaum/Bhauma Pradosh is a very popular festival that is observed in India especially by the devotees of Lord Shiva, who is known as Mahadev, God of the Gods. It is believed that people who observe fast on this day, they become happy and prosperity rule their lives. Let us know more about Bhauma Pradosh Vrat date, time, puja rituals, worship method, history and significance.
Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Time
On Trayodashi Tithi of Sukla Paksha in the Falgun month the fast will be observed and because it is falling on Tueday, it is kown as Bhauma Pradosh Vrat. This year Bhauma Pradosh will be observed on on 15 March 2022. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 1:12 PM on 15 March and ends at 1:39 PM on 16 March.
Also, Trayodashi tithi of Krihna Paksha in the month of Chaitra is o 29 March and therefore, Lord Shiva will be worshipped accordingly. People who are planning to buy properties, buildings, vehicles or even to get rid of debt, observe vrat (fast) on this day.
Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 202: Puja Rituals And Worship Method
Devotees wake up early in the morning, and take take a holy dip in the water to clease themselves and then meditate. They observe fast throughout this day and then they worship Lord Gaesha and then Lord Shiva. Offer him Bael leaves and water with devotion and wrap a silk cloth around him. Make a swastika with flower and turmeric and decorate Lord Shiva with his favourite flowers. .
In the evening of the Pradosh Kaal, Shiva Abhishek is done and the stories related to Pradosh vrat is recited. Fruits and foods are offered to Lord Shiva which is then distributed to devotees as a prasad. Further, devotees also anoint Lord Shiva with sugarcane juice, offer red lentils on this day. In the end, 'Om Namah Shivay' mantra is chanted and it is a religious belief that by worshipping Him with full devotion one will get rifd of debts. Apart from that recite 21 recitations of Ganesha's debt-removing Mangal Stotra is also chanted.
Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 2022: History And Significance
Devotees believe that Lord Shiva is very fond of monthly Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat and it is believed that if one keeps fast then all their financial problems is solved, property comes in their lives and it improves their physical health as well.
Legend has it that Lord Shiva and his mount (vahana), Nandi (the bull), rescued the Gods from the clutche of demons (Asuras). All the Gods rushed to Lord Shiva's heavenly abode Mount Kailasha during the Pradosh Kaal for help because there was a constant trouble from the Asuras. Therefore, Lord Shiva and Nandi fought and defeated the Asuras to restore peace and bid adieu to cruelty. From that day onwards, it is a religious belief that devotees keep a vrat on Trayodashi tithi and perform puja during Pradosh Kaal to seek Lord Shiva's blessings and protection and enjoy a hurdle-free, prosperous and joyful life.
Pradosh Vrat Dates In 2022
- 28 April 2022, Thursday - Guru Pradosh fast.
- 13 May 2022, Friday - Shukra Pradosh fast.
- 27 May 2022, Friday - Shukra Pradosh fast.
- 12 June 2022, Sunday - Ravi Pradosh fast.
- 26 June 2022, Sunday - Ravi Pradosh fast.
- 11 July 2022, Monday - Som Pradosh fast.
- 25 July 2022, Monday - Som Pradosh fast.
- 09 August 2022, Tuesday - Bhaum Pradosh Vrat.
- 24 August 2022, Wednesday - Mercury Pradosh fast.
- 08 September 2022, Thursday - Guru Pradosh fast.
- 23 September 2022, Friday - Shukra Pradosh fast.
- 07 October 2022, Friday - Shukra Pradosh fast.
- 22 October 2022, Saturday - Shani Pradosh fast.
- 05 November 2022, Saturday - Shani Pradosh fast.
- 21 November 2022, Monday - Som Pradosh fast.
- 05 December 2022, Monday - Som Pradosh fast.
- 21 December 2022, Wednesday - Mercury Pradosh fast.
