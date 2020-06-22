Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2020: Know What It Is And Muhurta For This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ashadh Gupt Navratri, a significant Hindu Festival has begun this Monday i.e., on 22 June 2020. This is a festival that is celebrated for nine days and is dedicated to Durga, the Goddess Of Divine Power and Energy. Every year this festival is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of Ashadh, a month according to the Hindu Calendar. The festival will go on till 29 June 2020.

Why Is It Called Gupt Navratri

The reason why it is known as Gupt Navratri is that not many people know about it. The festival is celebrated entirely by those who are tantric and those who are either gaining Tantra Vidya. The devotees will be worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga on all nine days. They will be also focusing on learning the ten Mahavidya, as per Hindu Mythology.

In a year, Gupt Navratri is celebrated twice. The first celebration is in Ashadh and the other one is celebrated in Magh.

The Ashadh Gupt Navratri is also known as Gayatri Navaratri.

Muhurta For Ashadh Gupt Navratri

The first day of the Gupt Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga and the daughter of Himalayas. The rest other days are dedicated to other forms of Goddess Durga namely, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

The first day of Gupt Navratri is also known as Kalash Sthapna. The muhurta for Kalash Sthapana is from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The devotees will be worshipping Goddess Katyayani and Kalaratri on 26 June 2020. Bael Nauti which is an important part of any Navratri puja will be observed on 26 June 2020. Goddess Mahagauri will be worshipped on 28 June 2020. Those who want to feed girls of the age group 2-8 can do the same on 28 June 2020.

The Havan for Navratri Puja will be performed on 29 June 2020 and this will be the day when Ashadh Gupt Navratri ends.

