April Month 2022: Auspicious Dates For Marriage, Naamkaran, Property Purchase And More Festivals

According to the Gregorian calendar, April has begun. This is the fourth month, and therefore, we need to check out how this month is going to work for you. In Hinduism, choosing an auspicious day and Muhurta is considered most important before doing any good work.

In Hinduism, auspicious time or Shubh muhurat holds immense significance as it refers to the placement of celestial bodies which prove beneficial to an individual and can fetch results that are desirable and promising. Therefore, before beginning any auspicious work, checking shubh muhurat becomes important and is one of the sought after things.

Due to the transit of planets, the situation keeps changing according to all the 12 zodiac signs. In such a situation, in the desire for good results, people consider it necessary to choose an auspicious day. It is worth noting that from 14 April, Kharmas is ending. On this day Sun God will enter Aries at 10.30 am and with this, the process of auspicious programs will start.

Scroll down the article to know more about auspicious dates for marriage, naamkaran (baby naming ceremony), property purchase, Upanayana (sacred thread ceremony), housewarming and mundan ceremony in the month of April.

April 2022: Auspicious Time For Hindu Marriage, Wedding

Marriages are considered a divine union and therefore it has a deep meaning in everyone's lives. People who plan to get married can, therefore, check the necessary spiritual things so that the union stays harmonious and is filled with love and joy always. Therefore, one needs to pick the auspicious date and time before planning a wedding. Check the auspicious dates and time for weddings here.

17 April 2022 (Sunday), Muhurta - 07:17 AM to 05:34 AM, 18 April 2022 (Monday)

19 April 2022 (Tuesday), Muhurta - 05:02 pm to 01:39 am, 20 April 2022 (Wednesday)

21 April 2022 (Thursday), Muhurta - 10:22 am to 09:52 pm

22 April 2022 (Friday), Muhurta - 08:14 pm to 05:48 am

23 April 2022 2022 (Saturday), Muhurta - 05:48 am to 06:54 pm

28 April 2022 (Thursday), Muhurta - 04:29 pm to 12:26 am, 29 April 2022 (Friday)

April Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Upanayana or Sacred Thread Ceremony (Janeu Sanskar)

Upanayana is a Hindu ritual of initiation, restricted to the three upper varnas, or social classes, that marks the male child's entrance upon the life of a student (brahmacharin) and his acceptance as a full member of his religious community. Check the auspicious dates and time here.

03 April 2022, (Sunday) Time: 09:03 am to 12:37 pm

06 April 2022, (Wednesday) Time: 06:06 am to 14:38 pm

11 April 2022, (Monday) Time: 07:15 am to 12:18 pm

21 April 2022, (Thursday) Time: 05:50 am to 11:13 pm

April Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Naamkaran Or Baby Naming Ceremony

In Sanskrit, 'Naam' means 'name', and 'karan' means 'to create'. Naamkaran or a baby naming ceremony is a significant tradition in Hinduism. It is on this day that parents of the child select their baby's name depending on the traditional rules and astrological rules of naming.

April 03, 2022 06:13 am to 12:37 pm

April 06, 2022 06:10 am to 10:41 pm

April 10 to April 11, 2022 06:06 am to 06:51 am

April 15, 2022 09:35 am to 05:59 pm

April 19 to April 20, 2022 03:38 am to 05:56 am

April 22, 2022 08:14 am to 05:52 pm

April 24, 2022 05:51 am to 08:12 pm

April 24 to April 28, 2022 05:05 am to 11:46 am

April Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Housewarming

Those who are planning to move into their new house in the month of April or are about to perform housewarming ceremony, they are advised to wait a bit longer as there are no auspicious dates for this in the month of April.

April Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Buying Property Or Vehicle

If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, house, flat, plot or any other property in the month of April, then these days will be auspicious.

April 1, 2022, Friday, Muhurta from 10:40 am to 06:10 am on April 02

April 7, 2022, Thursday, Muhurta from 06:05 am to 10:42 pm

April 8, 2022, Friday, Muhurta from 01:43 am to 06:02 am, April 09

April 21, 2022, Thursday, Muhurta from 05:50 am to 05:49 am on April 22

April 22, 2022, Friday, Muhurta from 05:49 am to 08:14 pm

April 28, 2022, Thursday, Muhurta from 05:40 pm to 05:42 am on April 29

April 29, 2022, Friday, Muhurta from 05:42 am to 06:43 pm

April Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Mundan (Shaving Ceremony)

Mundan is the practice of cutting the hair of newborn babies prevalent in both Hindu and Muslim sects; There is a common belief that shaving a child increases strength, intelligence and age. Auspicious dates for this ceremony are as follows:

April 20, 2022 01:53 pm to 11:41 pm

April 25, 2022 05:40 am to 02:12 pm

April 26, 2022 01:38 am to 05:39 am

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 10:30 [IST]