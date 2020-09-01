Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Anant Chaturdashi is an important Hindu festival observed by people belonging to the Hindu community. The day marks the Ganpati Visarjan which itself is an important rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This year Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on 1 September 2020. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: How Did Lord Ganesha Get His Elephant-Like Head & Why He's Worshipped First

Muhurta For Anant Chaturdashi

As per the Hindu Panchang, Anant Chaturdashi is observed every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the Chaturdashi Tithi began at 08: 49 am on 31 August 2020 whereas the tithi ends at 09:39 am on 1 September 2020. During this muhurta, people will be observing the Anant Chaturdashi puja.

Rituals

On this day, people wake up early and clean their houses.

They then take a bath and wear clean and/or new clothes.

After this, day worship Lord Vishnu along with Lord Ganesha.

After this, they make a resolution to observe a fast.

The deities are offered frutis, offerings, sweets and flowers as per the rituals.

They then tie the sacred anant thread on their arms. Men tie the thread on their right arms while the women tie the threads on their left arms.

The sacred anant thread has 14 ties and the ties symbolise Lord Vishnu and his governance over the 14 Lokas.

Significance

It is a significant festival which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Ganesha.

On this day people observe a day long fast and tie sacred thread on their arms.

The day falls 10 days after the Ganesh Chaturthi and on this day people perform the Visarjan of Lord Ganesha's idol installed in their homes on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Devotees of Lord Ganesha believe that he visits his people on Ganesh Chaturthi while he returns to his heavenly abode on Anant Chaturdashi.

To perform the Visarjan, a special puja is done as part of the visarjan rituals and then a procession is taken out.

People join the procession along with the idol of Lord Ganesha and head towards sea, river, ponds or any lake.

They then immerse the idol into the water body and pray Lord Ganesha to bless his devotees with prosperity, fortue, wisdom and health.