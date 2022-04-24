Just In
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: After 50 years On This Day Know The Planet Combinations, Significance
One of the most auspicious dates in Hinduism, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 3 May this year. It is called Abuja Muhurta because any kind of auspicious work can be done on this day and there is no need to take any special time for this. It is celebrated on the third day of Vaishakh month. Manglik works like marriage, Annaprashan, home entry or shopping for jewelery are performed on this day. Know which auspicious and rare coincidences are going to happen on Akshaya Tritiya date of the year 2022.
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Muhurat, Planet Combinations
This year in 2022, the Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on 03 May and special yogas will be formed. According to astrological calculations, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated this year in the Shobhan Yoga of Mars Rohini Nakshatra. When celebrated in an auspicious yoga like this coincidence of celebrating Akshaya Tritiya has been made after 30 years. Along with this, a special position of the planets is also being formed after 50 years. Further, the astrologers say that after about 50 years on Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya, two planets will be present in the exalted sign, while the two major planets will be sitting in the self.
Akshaya Tritiya will be teaming with Rohini Nakshatra, Shobhan Yoga, Taitil Karan and Moon in Taurus. Mars Rohini Yoga is going to be formed on this day due to Tuesday and Rohini Nakshatra. Shobhan Yoga is making it more special, as well as special yoga of planets is also being formed after five decades.
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Puja Rituals
Donating on Akshaya Tritiya in auspicious coincidence and special position of the planets will give you a lot of blessings. On this day, donating fruits on an urn filled with water is considered very auspicious. Don't hold back from helping the poor and needy person and worship Lord Vishnu on this day with a sincere heart. Keep a kalash filled with water and place it in the front of it. Yellow flowers, sandalwood and Panchamrit are offered to Lord Vishnu on Akshaya Tritiya as it is considered auspicious.
Apart from this, ancestors are worshipped. According to the belief, water is kept in the Kalash for the ancestors. While meditating on the ancestors, there is a special recognition of worshiping with black sesame seeds, sandalwood and white flowers.
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Impact On the Zodiac Signs
On Akshaya Tritiya, Moon will be in its exalted sign Taurus and Venus will be in its exalted sign Pisces due to the movement of planets. On the other hand, Saturn will be in Aquarius and Jupiter will be sitting in Pisces. According to astrology, having four planets in a favorable position is a very special coincidence in itself. In this auspicious combination being made on Akshaya Tritiya, doing auspicious work will be very auspicious and will fetch desired results.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
