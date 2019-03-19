The Life Story Of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's Education His childhood name was Nimai. As a child, he was loved by everyone. He was the tenth child of his parents and several other siblings had died soon after their birth. He had a religious inclination from early childhood. When he was eight years old, he entered the Gurukula of Gangadas Pandit in Ganganagar. He excelled in every subject during his academic years and grew up to become a teacher of the Sanskrit language, though a teenager yet. Most Read:Hindu Auspicious Days In March 2019

Chaitanya Met His Spiritual Teacher When once he went to Gaya, he met a saint named Ishvara Puri. This meeting was destined to turn into the most impactful meeting of his life. As it was under the guidance of Ishvar Puri that Chaitanya attained spiritual knowledge. He became a spiritual preacher as he went back to Bengal.

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu As A Religious Preacher As a religious preacher, Chaitanya Mahapradhu was considered a leader of the Vaishnava group. His followers also called him Krishna Chaitanya and believed that he was an incarnation of Lord Krishna. The Vaishnava school of Bhakti Yoga was started by him. He even started the Gaudiya Vaishnavism. This was a religious movement based on the philosophies of Bhagavad Gita and Bhagavat Purana. The movement focused on the worship of Radha and Krishna. Shikshashtakam was one of his most popular works. This was a prayer which contained eight verses written in Sanskrit language. It is said that the prayer contains the essence of the entire philosophy of Gaudiya Vaishnavism in it. He stayed in Puri at Radhakanta Math for the last 24 years of his life. A significant contributor to the Bhakti movement, he actually attained popularity as his grandfather had predicted. It is said that it was Chaitanya who rediscovered the lost essence of Vrindavan, where the love story of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha flourished.