Shattila Ekadashi 2019 Benefits, Fasting Procedure & Vrat Katha

The eleventh day of a fortnight in the Hindu calendar is known as Ekadashi. There being two Ekadashis in each month, twenty-four Ekadashis fall in a year. Of these, the Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh is known as Shattila Ekadashi. Shattila Ekadashi is also known as Tilda Ekadashi.

This day, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is observed as a fasting day. The day holds significance also because donations are made after offering prayers to the deity.

Use of sesame seeds (til) is of high importance on this day.Given below are the Shattila Ekadashi fast procedure, Puja procedure and the auspicious timings. Read on.