Powerful Mantras To Chant On Makar Sankranti 2019

By Ishi
मकर संक्रांति: राशि के अनुसार करें ये उपाय | Makar Sankranti Remedies as per Zodiac Sign | Boldsky

With Makar Sankranti around the corner, all that you need to do is bring in luck by doing some of the things that can please the Lord. From donating grains to other household items, one needs to chant some mantras as well.

Here, in this article, we are sharing the list of powerful mantras that one needs to chant on this auspicious day.

Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is one of the Hindu festivals that is celebrated on a fixed date of 14th January, every year. It is believed that Makar Sankranti is the beginning of an auspicious phase or the holy phase of transition. However, this year it will be observed on 15 January 2019. As the Sun will transit in Capricorn only at 7.50 pm on 14 January, the next day will be counted as Makar Sankranti. Some places will observe both the days as festival days.

So, to bring in the best phase of luck, you need to chant the list of mantras that are mentioned below. So, go ahead and get lucky by chanting these powerful mantras.

Array

The Gayatri Mantra

"Om Bhoor Bhuwah swaha, Tat Savitur Varenyam, Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi, Dhiyo Yo Naha Prachodayat."

This mantra means: "May the Almighty God illuminate our intellect to lead us along the righteous path". This mantra is the foremost mantra in Hinduism and Hindu beliefs. It is also a prayer to the "giver of light and life" - the Sun.

How To Please The Sun God On A Sunday

Array

Surya Mula Mantra

"Om hram hrim hraum sah suryaya namah."

The mantra is a powerful Beej Mantra of Lord Surya or Sun god. It is believed to give positive vibrations and grace from the Lord Sun.

Makar Sankranti 2019: All You Need To Know

Array

Surya Awahan Mantra

"Om Sahastra Sheershah Purushah Sahastrakshah Sahastra Paaksh|
Sa Bhumi Gvam Sabyet Staputva Ayatishth Darshaam Gulam."

Array

Surya Mantra For Ardhya Samarpan

"Om Surya Devam Namaste Stu Grihaanam Karoona Karam | Arghyam Ch Falam Sanyukta Gandh Maalyaakshatai Yutam."

Array

Surya Gayatri Mantra

"Bhaskaraye Vidmahe Divakraraye Dheemahi Tanno Suryah Prachodayat ....... om om om ......"

These mantras are said to bring in good luck and prosperity. So, go ahead and chant them as many times as you can on this auspicious day.

