Narsimha Dwadashi Significance, Dates And Story

Narsimha Dwadashi Significance It is said that just as Lord Vishnu had saved his devotee Prahlad from the clutches of Hiranyakashipu, similarly he saves all his devotees from problems in life. He makes us confident, fearless and empowered, thus helping fight off all the problems. A fast observed on this day helps wash away the sins of the past life. It was the story of Prahlad in which Lord Vishnu took the form of Narsimha. The story goes as below.

Jaya And Vijaya Reborn Jaya and Vijaya were the two gatekeepers of Lord Vishnu. Once, they got a curse from four boys that they would have to take birth as demons on the earth and then would be killed by Lord Vishnu himself. As a result, these two gatekeepers were born as demons named as Hiranyakashipu and Kiranyaksha. The younger of the two, Hiranyaksha was a tyrant ruler who got killed at the hands of Lord Vishnu in his Varaha avatar. This set the elder brother Hiranyakashipu really upset. Hiranyakashipu now wanted to take revenge of his brother's death.

Hiranyakashipu Performing A Penance With this in his mind, he started a penance in order to please Lord Brahma. A pleased Lord Brahma appeared before him and asked for his wish. A clever Hiranyakashipu, asked a boon that he should not be killed by God, human, an animal or by a demon, neither inside nor outside the house, neither on earth, nor on the sky, neither by a weapon made of wood, nor of metal and nor stone, neither should he be killed in the daylight, nor at night. As per his request, Lord Brahma granted him the boon and disappeared.

Hiranyakashipu Misuses His Powers It is said that after getting the boon, the demon started misusing his powers and causing atrocities everywhere around. Not just this, in order to take a revenge of his brother's death, he started torturing the devotees of Lord Vishnu. He wanted people should worship him and not Lord Vishnu. However, his own son, named Prahlad, had started worshipping the Supreme lord Vishnu by then.

Holika's Magic Cloak Initially, Hiranyakashipu tried various ways to change the mind of his son, but all his efforts went in vain. As a last option, he sought the help of his sister named Holika. Holika had a magic cloak, which could protect her from fire. She had obtained it as a boon. The idea now was that she would sit on fire with Prahlad in her lap. While the cloak would protect her, the kid would get burnt.

Holika Dahan The day came when they were to execute her plan. However, much to their surprise, the Magic cloak caught fire and the lady got burnt and the kid got no bruises at all. This day is remembered till today as Holika Dahan (meaning burning of Holika).