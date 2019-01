List Of Naming Ceremony Dates In 2019

Months before the birth of the child, the family members start pondering over different names that they would give to the baby. Most people want two names, such that the first one is official and the other one is a pet name, that they would like to call him/her with. Different cultures with various rituals are followed across the world of which some are religious and ritualistic procedures, India being a worth-giving example. It would not be wrong to say that India offers a traditional diversity. And this unique ritual of naming ceremony is no exception in this case. The naming ceremony is an old custom which is known as Naamkaran. The word is a Sanskrit reference of this ceremony. Hindus look for auspicious dates for naing ceremony or Naamkaran Shubh Muhurat auspicious dates, as they call it. And that's what we are here with, in this article. Given below are the auspicious naming Naamkaran dates in 2019. take a look.

January 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 2 January 2019, Wednesday - 9.39 am to 6.28 pm, Dwadashi Tithi, Vishakha Nakshatra

3 January 2019, Thursday - 7.15 am to 11.03 am, Trayodashi Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

7 January 2019, Monday - 7.15 am to 6.09 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

9 January 2019, Wednesday - 7.15 am to 4.38 pm, Tritiya Tithi, Dhanishtha Nakshatra

18 January 2019, Friday - 7.15 am to 7.26 pm, Dwadashi Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

21 January 2019, Monday - 10.46 am to 7.34 pm, Purnima Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

25 January 2019, Friday - 7.13 am to 6.18 pm, Panchami Tithi, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

30 January 2019, Wednesday - 3.33 pm to 4.40 pm, Dashami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

11 February 2019, Monday - 7.03 am to 6.12 pm, Shashthi Tithi, Ashwini Nakshatra

15 February 2019, Friday - 7.27 am to 8.13 pm, Dashami Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

21 February 2019, Thursday - 6.55 am to 7.50 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Phalguni Nakshatra March 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 8 March 2019, Friday - 6.40 am to 6.51 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra

13 March 2019, Wednesday - 6.34 am to 6.31 pm, Saptami Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

21 March 2019, Thursday - 7.13 am to 8.16 pm, Purnima Tithi, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

22 March 2019, Friday - 6.24 am to 8.12 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra

25 March 2019, Monday - 7.03 am to 8.00 pm, Panchami Tithi, Vishakha Nakshatra April 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 1 April 2019, Monday - 6.12 am to 7.23 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Dhanishta Nakshatra

5 April 2019, Friday - 2.20 pm to 7.17pm, Purnima Tithi, Revati Nakshatra

10 April 2019, Wednesday - 6.02 am to 6.57 pm, Panchami Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

11 April 2019, Thursday - 6.01 am to 10.25 am, Shashti, Mrigashira Nakshatra

12 April 2019, Friday - 9.54 am to 1.24 pm, Saptami Tithi, Ardra Nakshatra

17 April 2019, Wednesday - 5.54 am to 6.31 pm, Trayodashi Tithi, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

19 April 2019, Friday - 4.42 pm to 7.29 pm, Purnima Tithi, Chitra Nakshatra

26 April 2019, Friday - 5.45 am to 2.40 pm, Saptami Tithi, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

2 May 2019, Thursday - 6.42 am to 7.50 pm, Trayodashi Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra

6 May 2019, Monday - 4.36 am to 7.34 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Kritika Nakshatra

9 May 2019, Thursday - 3.17 pm to 7.00 pm, Panchami Tithi, Ardra Nakshatra

10 May 2019, Friday - 5.34 am to 7.06 pm, Shashti Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra

15 May 2019, Wednesday - 10.36 am to 9.18 pm, Panchami Tithi, Ardra Nakshatra

16 May 2019, Thursday - 5.30 am to 7.08 pm, Dwadashi Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra

23 May 2019, Thursday - 5.27 am to 8.46 pm, Panchami Tithi, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

24 May 2019, Friday - 5.26 am to 8.42 pm, Shashti Tithi, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

29 May 2019, Wednesday - 3.21 am to 8.23 pm, Dashami Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra

30 May, 2019, Thursday - 5.24 am to 8.19 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Revati Nakshatra

31 May, 2019, Friday - 5.24 am to 8.15 pm, Dwadashi Tithi, Ashwini Nakshatra June 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 3 June 2019, Monday - 3.32 pm to 8.03 pm, Purnima Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

6 June 2019, Thursday - 5.23 am to 9.55 am, Tritiya Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra

7 June 2019, Friday - 7.38 am to 6.56 pm, Chaturthi Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

12 June 2019, Wednesday - 6.06 am to 7.28 pm, Dashami Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra

13 June 2019, Thursday - 4.49 pm to 7.24 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Chitra Nakshatra

14 June 2019, Friday - 5.23 pm to 10.16 am, Dwadashi Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra

19 June 2019, Wednesday - 1.29 pm to 7.59 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

27 June 2019, Thursday - 5.44 am to 6.15 pm, Navami Tithi, Revati Nakshatra

28 June 2019 Friday - 6.36 am to 9.11 am, Dashami Tithi, Ashwini Nakshatra, July 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 3 July 2019, Wednesday - 6.36 am to 8.09 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Ardra Nakshatra

4 July 2019, Thursday - 5.28 am to 8.05 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

8 July 2019, Monday - 5.30 am to 3.36 pm, Shashti Tithi, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

11 July 2019, Thursday - 5.31 am to 3.55 pm, Dashami Tithi, Swati Nakshatra

18 July 2019, Thursday - 5.35 am to 8.52 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Shravana Nakshatra

19 July 2019, Friday - 5.35 am to 8.03 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Dhanishta Nakshatra

22 July 2019, Monday - 10.24 am to 8.37 pm, Panchami Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra

24 July 2019, Wednesday - 5.38 am to 6.05 pm, Saptami Tithi, Revati Nakshatra

29 July 2019, Monday - 8.00 am to 6.22 pm, Dashami Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra August 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 1 August 2019, Thursday - 8.42 am to 12.11 am, Purnima Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

5 August 2019, Monday - 5.45 am to 7.42 pm, Panchami Tithi, Hasta Nakshatra

7 August 2019, Wednesday - 5.46 am to 7.42 pm, Saptami Tithi, Swati Nakshatra

9 August 2019, Friday - 10.00 am to 7.26 pm, Navami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

15 August 2019, Thursday - 5.59 pm to 7.02 pm, Purnima Tithi, Shravana Nakshatra

16 August 2019, Friday - 5.51 am to 8.22 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Dhanishta Nakshatra

21 August 2019, Wednesday - 5.53 am to 8.06 pm, Panchami Tithi, Ashwini Nakshatra

28 August 2019, 6.10 am to 7.39 pm, Trayodashi Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra September 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 9 September 2019, Monday - 8.36 am to 11.33 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

11 September 2019, 6.04 am to 6.36 pm, Trayodashi Tithi, Shravana Nakshatra

16 September 2019, 6.06 am to 7.49 pm, Trayodashi Tithi, Shravana Nakshatra

20 September 2019, Friday - 10.19 am to 7.33 pm, Shashti Tithi, Kritika Nakshatra

25 September 2019, Wednesday - 6.11 am to 8.52 am, Ekadashi Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

30 September 2019, Monday - 6.13 am to 12.08 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Chitra Nakshatra October 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 2 October 2019, Wednesday - 12.52 pm to 6.46 pm, Chaturthi Tithi, Vishakha Nakshatra

3 October 2019, Thursday - 6.15 am to 12.10 pm, Panchami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

7 October 2019, Monday - 12.38 pm to 6.26 pm, Navami Tithi, Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

9 October 2019, Wednesday - 5.19 pm to 6.18 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Dhanishta Nakshatra

10 October 2019, Thursday - 6.19 am to 6.14 pm, Dwadashi Tithi, Satabhisha Nakshatra

14 October 2019, Monday - 6.21 am to 5.59 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Revati Nakshatra

18 October 2019, Friday - 7.29 am to 7.18 pm, Chatuthi Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

21 October 2019, Monday - 6.26 am to 6.44 pm, Saptami Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra

25 October 2019, Friday - 11.00 am to 6.51 pm, Dwadashi Tithi, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra,

28 October 2019, Monday - 9.08 am 6.26 pm, Purnima Tithi, Swati Nakshatra

30 October 2019, Wenesday - 6.32 am to 6.31 pm, Tritiya Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra November 2019 Naming Ceremony Dates 7 November 2019, Thursday - 6.37 am to 8.41 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Satabhisha Nakshatra

8 November 2019, Friday - 12.24 pm to 5.56 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

14 November 2019, Thursday - 6.43 am to 5.32 pm, Dwitiya Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra

15 November 2019, Friday - 6.44 am to 7.53 pm, Tritiya Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

18 November 2019, Monday - 6.46 am to 5.10 pm, Shashti Tithi, Pushya Nakshatra

22 November 2019, Friday - 9.01 am to 6. 56 pm, Dashami Tithi, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

27 November 2019, Wednesday - 6.53 am to 8.12 am, Pratipada Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

6 December 2019, Friday - 7.00 am to 4.30 pm, Dashami Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra

12 December 2019, Thursday - 10.42 am to 5.37 pm, Purnima Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

27 December 2019, Friday - 5.30 pm to 6.53 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

30 December 2019, Monday - 1.55 pm to 6.41 pm, Chaturthi Tithi, Dhanishta Nakshatra