Bhishma Dwadashi Dates, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Story

Bhishma Dwadashi 2019 Bhishma Dwadashi in the year 2019 will be observed on Monday, 17 February. Sunrise and sunset will happen at 7.02 am and 6.09 pm on this day. Punarvasu Nakshatra would be predominant up to 4.46 pm.

Bhishma Dwadashi Rituals And Benefits This fast is also known as Govinda Dwadashi. The main ritual on the fast is that of performing tarpan, hawan and other similar rites for the departed ancestors. It is said that the fast helps to get rid of all the problems and sufferings from the life of the devotees. Not just this, some people also believe that this fast also blesses the devotees with a baby. Since Bhishma Pitamah was a celibate, he did not have any kids. It was believed in the olden times that a person living the materialistic life must have kids so that the post-death rituals can be performed. Also, such rituals like the Shradh should also be performed every year. However, since he did not have children to perform these rites, it is said that people should perform these rites for him.

Bhishma Dwadashi Vrat Vidhi And Puja Vidhi The devotee, after getting up during the Brahma Muhurta, should take bath and take a vow to observe a day-long fast. This is followed by performing Puja for Lord Lakshminarayan. Vermilion, red sacred thread, rice, and sesame seeds are offered to the deity. Tulsi leaves are also offered and Panchamrit is prepared for the Puja. Then the Katha is narrated or read. Priests should be offered food and Dakshina in the evening. The observers of the fast can eat food after this. Devotees can also chant the following Mantras 108 times: Om Namoh Bhagvate Vasudevaay Namah

Om Namoh Naraynaay Namah

Om Krishnaaye Namah