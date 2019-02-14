TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bhishma Dwadashi Dates, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Story
Bhishma Dwadashi falls on the twelfth day during Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. It is observed as a fasting day. While a fast is observed for Lord Lakshminarayan, and prayers are offered to Bhishma Pitamah, the day is considered auspicious for making donations and performing the last rites of the long-departed souls on earth. Given below is the complete information about the day. Take a look.
Bhishma Dwadashi 2019
Bhishma Dwadashi in the year 2019 will be observed on Monday, 17 February. Sunrise and sunset will happen at 7.02 am and 6.09 pm on this day. Punarvasu Nakshatra would be predominant up to 4.46 pm.
Bhishma Dwadashi Rituals And Benefits
This fast is also known as Govinda Dwadashi. The main ritual on the fast is that of performing tarpan, hawan and other similar rites for the departed ancestors. It is said that the fast helps to get rid of all the problems and sufferings from the life of the devotees. Not just this, some people also believe that this fast also blesses the devotees with a baby.
Since Bhishma Pitamah was a celibate, he did not have any kids. It was believed in the olden times that a person living the materialistic life must have kids so that the post-death rituals can be performed. Also, such rituals like the Shradh should also be performed every year. However, since he did not have children to perform these rites, it is said that people should perform these rites for him.
Bhishma Dwadashi Vrat Vidhi And Puja Vidhi
The devotee, after getting up during the Brahma Muhurta, should take bath and take a vow to observe a day-long fast. This is followed by performing Puja for Lord Lakshminarayan. Vermilion, red sacred thread, rice, and sesame seeds are offered to the deity. Tulsi leaves are also offered and Panchamrit is prepared for the Puja. Then the Katha is narrated or read. Priests should be offered food and Dakshina in the evening. The observers of the fast can eat food after this.
Devotees can also chant the following Mantras 108 times:
- Om Namoh Bhagvate Vasudevaay Namah
- Om Namoh Naraynaay Namah
- Om Krishnaaye Namah
Bhishma Dwadashi Story
According to a story, king Shantanu's wife Ganga gave birth to a boy and they named him Devvrat. However, due to some reasons, Ganga left Shantanu and the baby alone for life. While life was all about suffering and sorrows, Shantanu once met a girl while he was crossing the sea in a boat. He came to know that the boat belonged to a girl named Matsya Gandha. Shantanu fell in love with her and hence met her father with this proposal. The girl's father agreed to consent to the proposal on the condition that Matsya Gandha's son should be made the heir to the throne of the kingdom. However, Shantanu disagreed to the condition.
When the boy Devvrat came to know about his father's cause of worry, he took a vow never to marry in life. Shantanu also gave him a boon of Iccha Mrityu, according to which he could choose his day of death. The same kid grew up to be known as Bhishma and the Pandavas and the Kauravas called him Bhishma Pitamah. He was attacked by Arjun while fighting from the Kauravas' side in the battle of Mahabharata and got badly injured. Since he had the right to choose his day of death, he decided not to leave his body until the Sun started moving northwards, or the Sun was Uttarayan. After waiting for 58 days, he left his body on the Ashtami Tithi and the Pandava brothers performed his last rites on the Dwadashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh. Remembering the same incident, Bhishma Dwadashi is observed every month.