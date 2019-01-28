Indians perform marriages on certain selective auspicious dates. What they call auspicious is what is favourable as per astrological predictions. As it is believed a marriage should be performed when the stars of both the bride and the groom are favourable, so that the marriage turns out to be successful, and the couple lives a stable and happy life. Hence, Shubh Muhurta or auspicious date and time is what we look for before deciding on the marriage dates.

So are you also looking for an auspicious date to tie the knots on? Waiting for an auspicious day to celebrate your big day? Here is the calendar of auspicious wedding dates in 2019.