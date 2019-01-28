Indians perform marriages on certain selective auspicious dates. What they call auspicious is what is favourable as per astrological predictions. As it is believed a marriage should be performed when the stars of both the bride and the groom are favourable, so that the marriage turns out to be successful, and the couple lives a stable and happy life. Hence, Shubh Muhurta or auspicious date and time is what we look for before deciding on the marriage dates.
So are you also looking for an auspicious date to tie the knots on? Waiting for an auspicious day to celebrate your big day? Here is the calendar of auspicious wedding dates in 2019.
January Marriage Dates
17 January 2019, Thursday, Dwadashi Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra
18 January 2019, Friday, Dwadashi-Trayodashi Tithi and Rohini & Mrigashira Nakshatra
23 January 2019, Wednesday, Tritiya Tithi and Magha Nakshatra
25 January 2019, Wednesday, Panchami-Shashthi Tithi and Uttara Phalguni & Hasta Nakshatra
26 January 2019, Thursday, Shashthi Tithi and Hasta Nakshatra
29 January 2019, Tuesday, Dashami Tithi and Anuradha Nakshatra
February Marriage Dates
1 February 2019, Friday, Dwadashi-Triyodashi Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
8 February 2019, Friday, Chaturthi Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra
10 February 2019, Sunday, Panchami Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad & Revati Nakshatra
15 February 2019, Friday, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi and Mrigashira Nakshatra
21 February 2019, Thursday, Dwitiya-Tritiya Tithi and Mrigashira Nakshatra
23 February 2019, Saturday, Panchami Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
24 February 2019, Sunday, Shashthi Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
26 February 2019, Tuesday, Ashtami Tithi and Anuradha Nakshatra
28 February 2019, Thursday, Dashami Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
March Marriage Dates
2 March 2019, Saturday,Dwadashi Tithi and Uttara Ashadh Nakshatra
7 March 2019, Thursday, Pratipada-Dwitiya Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra
8 March 2019, Friday, Dwitiya-Tritiya Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad & Revati Nakshatra
9 March 2019, Saturday, Tritiya Tithi and Revati Nakshatra
13 March 2019, Wednesday, Saptami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra
April Marriage Dates
16 April 2019, Tuesday, Trayodashi Tithi and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
17 April 2019, Wednesday, Trayodashi Tithi and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
18 April, 2019, Thursday, Chaturdashi Tithi and Hasta Nakshatra
19 April, 2019, Friday, Pratipada Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
20 April, 2019, Saturday, Dwitiya Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
22 April 2019, Monday, Chaturthi Tithi and Anuradha Nakshatra
23 April 2019, Tuesday, Panchami Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
24 April 2019, Wednesday, Panchami-Shashthi Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
25 April 2019, Thursday, Saptami Tithi and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra
26 April 2019, Friday, Saptami-Ashtami Tithi and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra
May Marriage Dates
2 May 2019, Thursday, Trayodashi Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad & Revati Nakshatra
6 May 2019, Monday, Dwitiya Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra
7 May 2019, Tuesday, Tritiya-Chaturthi Tithi and Mrigshira Nakshatra
8 May 2019, Wednesday, Chaturthi Tithi and Mrigshira Nakshatra
12 May 2019, Sunday, Navmi Tithi and Magha Nakshatra
14 May 2019, Tuesday, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
15 May 2019, Wednesday, Dwadashi Tithi and Hasta Nakshatra
17 May 2019, Friday, Chaturdashi Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
19 May 2019, Sunday, Pratipada Tithi and Anuradha Nakshatra
21 May 2019, Tuesday, Tritiya Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
23 May 2019, Thursday, Panchami-Shashthi Tithi and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra
28 May 2019, Tuesday, Dashami Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra
29 May 2019, Wednesday, Ekadashi Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad & Revati Nakshatra
30 May 2019, Thursday, Ekadashi Tithi and Revati Nakshatra
June Marriage Dates
8 June 2019, Saturday, Shashthi-Saptami Tithi and Magha Nakshatra
9 June 2019, Sunday, Saptami Tithi and Magha Nakshatra
10 June 2019, Monday, Ashtami-Navami Tithi and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
12 June 2019, Wednesday, Dashmi Tithi and Hasta Nakshatra
13 June 2019, Thursday, Dwadashi Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
14 June 2019, Friday, Dwadashi Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
15 June 2019, Saturday, Trayodashi-Chaturdashi Tithi and Anuradha Nakshatra
16 June 2019, Sunday, Chaturdashi Tithi and Anuradha Nakshatra
17 June 2019, Monday, Pratipada Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
18 June 2019, Tuesday, Pratipada Tithi and Mula Nakshatra
19 June 2019, Wednesday, Dwitiya-Tritiya Tithi and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra
25 June 2019, Tuesday, Ashtami-Navami Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra
26 June 2019, Wednesday, Navami Tithi and Revati Nakshatra
July Marriage Dates
6 July 2019, Saturday, Panchami Tithi and Magha Nakshatra
7 July 2019, Sunday, Shashthi Tithi and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
The next auspicious dates for marriage after July would be in November. There are no dates in Aug-Sept.
November Marriage Dates
8 November 2019, Friday, Dwadashi Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra
9 November 2019, Saturday, Dwadashi-Triyodashi Tithi and Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra
10 November 2019, Sunday, Trayodashi Tithi and Revati Nakshatra
14 November 2019, Thursday, Dwitiya-Tritiya Nakshatra and Rohini & Mrigashira Nakshatra
22 November 2019, Friday, Ekadashi Tithi and Uttara Phalguni Nakhatra
23 November 2019, Saturday, Dwadashi Tithi and Hasta Nakshatra
24 November 2019, Sunday, Trayodashi Tithi and Swati Nakshatra
30 November 2019, Saturday, Panchami Tithi and Uttara Ashadh Nakshatra
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- How Rahul Gandhi Is Changing The Election 2019 Narrative
-
- India vs New Zealand — Catch The Updates
- This ‘Upside-Down’ Car Is One Of The Strangest Cars In The World — Watch The Video Of It In Action
- List Of Free Channels On DTH — TRAI's New DTH Rules
- Jana Small Finance Bank Offers 9.75% Return For FD Investors
- How FOMO Can Destroy Your Dating Life
- Manikarnika — The Queen Of Jhansi Movie Review
- Scientific Or Supernatural? Come Explore The Freaky Places Of The Country