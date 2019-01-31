Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In 2019

All important and auspicious deeds should be performed during the auspicious hour, as per Hindu astrology. This helps the project meet success and completion without any delays or hindrances. Hence, auspicious dates and time are calculated by astrologers. A property purchased during
this time or Shubha Muhurat proves to be beneficial. Any project started on such a piece of land gives benefits. Auspicious dates to purchase property such as land, flat, plot, etc. are calculated after performing Panchang Shudhi. Given below are the important muhurats for purchasing property. Take a look.
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In January 2019
11 January 2019, Friday - 7.19 am on 11 January to 7.19 am on 12 January, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In February 2019
14 February 2019, Thursday - 10.02 pm on 14 Feb to 7.04 am on 15 Feb, Dashami Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra
15 February 2019, Friday - 7.04 am to 8.53 pm on 15 Feb, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra
28 February 2019, Thursday - 6.52 am on 28 Feb to 6.51 am on 29 Feb, Dashami Tithi, Mula Purva Ashadha Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In March 2019
1 March 2019, Friday - 6.51 am on 1 March to 5.56 am on 2 March, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra
7 March 2019, Thursday - 6.44 am to 8.55 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In April 2019
5 April 2019, Friday - 6.11 am on 5 April to 6.10 am on 6 April, Amavasya-Pratipada Tithi, Revati Nakshatra
11 April 2019, Thursday - 6.04 am to 10.26 am, Shashti Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra
25 April 2019, Thursday - 5.50 am to 12.46 pm, Shashthi Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In May 2019
9 May 2019, Thursday - 3.18 am to 5.38 pm, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra
10 May 2019, Friday - 5.38 am to 2.22 pm, Shashti Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra
30 May 2019, Thursday - 5.38 am to 4.38 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Revati Nakhatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In June 2019
7 June 2019, Friday - 6.57 pm on 7 June to 5.17 am on 8 June, Panchami Tithi, Ashlesha Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In July 2019
11 July 2019, Thursday - 3.56 pm on 11 July to 5.36 am on 12 July, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi, Vishakha Nakshatra
12 July 2019, Friday - 5.36 am on 12 July to 00.31 am on 13 July, Ekadashi Tithi, Vishakaha and Anuradha Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In August 2019
1 August 2019, Thursday - 12.12 pm on 1 August to 5.11 am on 2 August, Pratipada Tithi, Ashlesha Nakshatra
9 August 2019, Friday - 10.00 am to 9.59 pm, Dashami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra
29 August 2019, Thursday - 7.55 pm on 29 August to 6.02 am on 30 August, Amavasya Tithi, Magh Nakshatra
30 August 2019, Friday - 6.02 am on 30 August to 6.02 am on 31 August, Amavasya-Pratipada Tithi, Magh and Purva Phalguni Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In September 2019
13 September 2019, Friday - 7.59 am to 6.09 pm, Purnima Tithi, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In October 2019
3 October 2019, Thursday - 6.19 am to 12.11 pm, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra
18 October 2019, Friday - 5.00 pm on 18 Oct to 6.28 am on 19 October, Panchami Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra
24 October 2019, Thursday - 6.31 am to 10.19 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Magha and Purva Phalguni Nakshatra
31 October 2019, Thursday - 1.01 am to 6.37 am on 1 November, Panchami Tithi, Mula Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In November 2019
1 November 2019, Friday - 6.37 am on 1 Nov to 6.37 am on 2 Nov, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Mula and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra
7 November 2019, Thursday - 9.16 am on 7 Nov to 6.42 am on 8 Nov, Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra
8 November 2019, Friday - 6.42 am to 12.13 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra
21 November 2019, Thursday - 11.29 am to 6.30 pm, Dashami Tithi, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra
Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In December 2019
6 December 2019, Friday - 10.58 pm on 6 Dec to 7 .05 am on 7 Dec, Dashami Tithi, Revati Nakshatra
12 December 2019, Thursday - 7.08 am on 12 Dec to 6.19 am on 13 Dec, Purnima-Pratipada Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra
26 December 2019, Thursday - 7.16 am on 26 Dec to 6.16 am on 27 Dec, Amavasya-Pratipada Tithi, Mula and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra
