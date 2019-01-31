Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In 2019

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In January 2019 11 January 2019, Friday - 7.19 am on 11 January to 7.19 am on 12 January, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra Most Read : Hindu Auspicious Days In February

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In February 2019 14 February 2019, Thursday - 10.02 pm on 14 Feb to 7.04 am on 15 Feb, Dashami Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

15 February 2019, Friday - 7.04 am to 8.53 pm on 15 Feb, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

28 February 2019, Thursday - 6.52 am on 28 Feb to 6.51 am on 29 Feb, Dashami Tithi, Mula Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In March 2019 1 March 2019, Friday - 6.51 am on 1 March to 5.56 am on 2 March, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

7 March 2019, Thursday - 6.44 am to 8.55 pm, Pratipada Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In April 2019 5 April 2019, Friday - 6.11 am on 5 April to 6.10 am on 6 April, Amavasya-Pratipada Tithi, Revati Nakshatra

11 April 2019, Thursday - 6.04 am to 10.26 am, Shashti Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

25 April 2019, Thursday - 5.50 am to 12.46 pm, Shashthi Tithi, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In May 2019 9 May 2019, Thursday - 3.18 am to 5.38 pm, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra

10 May 2019, Friday - 5.38 am to 2.22 pm, Shashti Tithi, Punarvasu Nakshatra

30 May 2019, Thursday - 5.38 am to 4.38 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Revati Nakhatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In June 2019 7 June 2019, Friday - 6.57 pm on 7 June to 5.17 am on 8 June, Panchami Tithi, Ashlesha Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In July 2019 11 July 2019, Thursday - 3.56 pm on 11 July to 5.36 am on 12 July, Dashami-Ekadashi Tithi, Vishakha Nakshatra

12 July 2019, Friday - 5.36 am on 12 July to 00.31 am on 13 July, Ekadashi Tithi, Vishakaha and Anuradha Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In August 2019 1 August 2019, Thursday - 12.12 pm on 1 August to 5.11 am on 2 August, Pratipada Tithi, Ashlesha Nakshatra

9 August 2019, Friday - 10.00 am to 9.59 pm, Dashami Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

29 August 2019, Thursday - 7.55 pm on 29 August to 6.02 am on 30 August, Amavasya Tithi, Magh Nakshatra

30 August 2019, Friday - 6.02 am on 30 August to 6.02 am on 31 August, Amavasya-Pratipada Tithi, Magh and Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

13 September 2019, Friday - 7.59 am to 6.09 pm, Purnima Tithi, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In October 2019 3 October 2019, Thursday - 6.19 am to 12.11 pm, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra

18 October 2019, Friday - 5.00 pm on 18 Oct to 6.28 am on 19 October, Panchami Tithi, Mrigashira Nakshatra

24 October 2019, Thursday - 6.31 am to 10.19 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Magha and Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

31 October 2019, Thursday - 1.01 am to 6.37 am on 1 November, Panchami Tithi, Mula Nakshatra

Auspicious Dates For Property Purchase In November 2019 1 November 2019, Friday - 6.37 am on 1 Nov to 6.37 am on 2 Nov, Panchami-Shashti Tithi, Mula and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

7 November 2019, Thursday - 9.16 am on 7 Nov to 6.42 am on 8 Nov, Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra

8 November 2019, Friday - 6.42 am to 12.13 pm, Ekadashi Tithi, Purva Bhadrapad Nakshatra

21 November 2019, Thursday - 11.29 am to 6.30 pm, Dashami Tithi, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra


