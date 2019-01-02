List Of Amavasya Dates 2019

Amavasya is the Indian name for a new moon. It falls on the fifteenth day of the fortnight according to the Hindu calendar. The day holds a huge religious significance for the Hindus as well as some other religions. While there are two fortnights in a month, one of the fortnights ends with a new moon, known as Amavasya. Hence there are twelve Amavasyas in a month.

Sometimes there are two Amavasyas in a month and at other times, the same Amavasya is given different names because of the difference in the names of months in various significant regions.

It is said that an Amavasya is dedicated to the worship of ancestors. The day is considered highly auspicious for donations also. Here is the entire list of the Amavasya dates falling in the year 2019.