List Of Amavasya Dates 2019

Amavasya is the Indian name for a new moon. It falls on the fifteenth day of the fortnight according to the Hindu calendar. The day holds a huge religious significance for the Hindus as well as some other religions. While there are two fortnights in a month, one of the fortnights ends with a new moon, known as Amavasya. Hence there are twelve Amavasyas in a month.
Sometimes there are two Amavasyas in a month and at other times, the same Amavasya is given different names because of the difference in the names of months in various significant regions.
It is said that an Amavasya is dedicated to the worship of ancestors. The day is considered highly auspicious for donations also. Here is the entire list of the Amavasya dates falling in the year 2019.
January
The Amavasya falling in January will be known as Darsha Amavasya. Since it falls in the Hindu month Paush, it is also known as Paush Amavasya. It will be observed on 5 January 2019. It will start at 4.58 am on 5 January and will end at 6.58 am on 6 January.
February
The one falling in the month of February, will be known as Magh Amavasya. The Amavasya on this day will be from 11.52 pm on 3 February 2019 to 2.33 am on 5 February 2019.
March
Chaitra Krishna Amavasya will fall on Wednesday, 5 March 2019. Amavasya will begin at 11.52 pm on 5 March and will end at 9.34 pm on 6 March.
April
Darsh Amavasya will be observed on Thursday, 4 April 2019. Amavasya will begin at 12.51 pm on 4 April and will end at 2.20 pm on 5 April. Another Amavasya will be observed on 5 April 2019, hence there will be two Amavasyas in April 2019.
May
Vaishakh Amavasya will be observed on Saturday, 4 May 2019. This will begin at 4.04 am on May 4 and will end at 4.15 am on May 5.
June
Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on 3 June 2019. Amavasya will start at 4.40 pm on June 2 and end at 3.32 pm on 3 June.
July
Amavasya falling in the month of July will be Ashadha Krishna Amavasya. It will be observed on Tuesday, 2 July 2019. The timings would be from 3.06 am on July 2 to 12.46 am on July 3. Another Amavasya, Shravana Krishna Amavasya will be observed from 11.57 am on 31 July to 8.41 am on 1 August.
August
Bhadrapad Krishna Amavasya will be observed on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Continued from July 31 it will remain till 8.41 am on 1 August. But here it will be called Bhadrapad Amavasya as the Hindu month will also change with the Gregorian month.
Another Amavasya, Ashvin Krishna Amavasya will be observed from 7.55 pm on Friday 29 August and will continue till 4.07 pm on 30 August.
September
It will be Kartik Krishna Amavasya which will fall on Saturday, 28 September 2019. This Amavasya will continue from 3.46 am on 28 September to 11.56 pm on the same day.
October
The Amavasya falling in October will also be called Kartik Krishna Amavasya. It will be observed on Sunday, 27 October 2019.It will begin at 12.23 pm on 27 October and will continue till 9.08 am on 28 October. After this, the Hindu month will change and the Amavasya will be counted as another Amavasya in the month and will be known as Marghashirsha Krishna Amavasya. The timings remain same.
November
Amavasya to be observed in November will be known as Paush Krishna Amavasya. It will begin at 10.40 pm on Monday, 25 November and will end at 8.35 pm on Tuesday, 26 November.
December
The Amavasya in December has been given two names, Paush Krishna Amavasya and Magh Krishna Amavasya. It will be observed on Thursday, 25 December from 11.17 am to 10.43 am on Friday, 26 December.
