Astrological Tips To Follow On Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami is a day of celebration of all things fresh and happy. On this day, on one hand, wisdom is celebrated and on the other hand, love is honoured. While it marks the beginning of the spring season, the winters come to end with it.

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami. Goddess Saraswati is the patron of all knowledge and wisdom. She is also the Goddess of arts, music, technology and science as well as speech. This is the reason that Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Panchami or Shri Panchami.

As the day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, little children are initiated on the path of knowledge on this day. The children are introduced to the world of education in a ritual known as Akshar Abhyas, Vidya Praasana or Vidya Arambh. Colleges, schools and other educational institutions offer Puja to the Goddess and seek her blessings.

Basant Panchami is a day dedicated to love too. It is said that the muhurt of Basant Panchami is the best in the year to tie the knot. This day is so auspicious that community marriages are organized for hundreds of couples together.

Muhurt For Basant Panchami

Panchami Tithi begins at 12.25 pm on 9 February and will end at 2.00 pm on 10 February. The auspicious time for Basant Panchami Puja would be from 7.07 am to 12.35 pm on 10 February. There are certain things that if done on the day of Vasant Panchami day, brings immense amount of good fortune to the family. In today's article, we shall talk about those and more. Read on to know further.

Astrological Tips For Basant Panchami 2019

Lotus Flower At The Place Of Worship Place a lotus flower in the area of worship in your house on Basant Panchami. Lotus flower is considered very auspicious in the Hindu religion. Placing it in the area of worship will please Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi both. Peacock Feather Among the many things that bring auspiciousness and take away negativity is the peacock feather. If your baby falls sick quite often and lacks energy, place the peacock feather in the child's bedroom. All negativity will be sucked away and your baby will be back to his old self. If your household is ridden with sickness and afflictions, place the feather in the Puja room on Basant Panchami day to banish all the negativity. Keep A Veena In The House Veena is one of the most auspicious and holy musical instruments. It is the main instrument of Goddess Saraswati. Keep a Veena in your house to attract good luck, prosperity and wisdom into your house. If you can't get a real Veena, you can also go for a smaller model of it. Install The Picture Of A Swan A swan is the mount of Goddess Saraswati. It is said that Goddess Saraswati uses a swan as her vahan. On the Vasant Panchami day, install an idol or a picture of swans in an area that you and your family members often use. The image of the swan will bring peace, wisdom and happiness to your household. Chant The Following Mantra Chant the following mantra on the Basant Panchami day to boost your luck. Pratham Bharti Naam Dwitiya Cha Saraswati

Tritiya Sharda Devi Chaturtha Vahini

Pancham Jagtikhyata Shashtham Vaagishwari Tatha

Saptam Kumudi Prokta Ashthame Brahmacharini

Navam Buddhidatri Cha Dashamam Vardayini

Ekadasham Chandrakanti, Dwadasham Bhuwaneshwari

Dwadashetani Naamani Trisandhya Yah Padenarah

Jihavaagre Vasate Nityam Brahamarupa Saraswati