ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Astrological Tips To Follow On Basant Panchami

    By Subodini Menon
    बसंत पंचमी पर जरूर करें ये शुभ कार्य| Auspicious Work On Basant Panchami| Boldsky

    Basant Panchami is a day of celebration of all things fresh and happy. On this day, on one hand, wisdom is celebrated and on the other hand, love is honoured. While it marks the beginning of the spring season, the winters come to end with it.

    Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami. Goddess Saraswati is the patron of all knowledge and wisdom. She is also the Goddess of arts, music, technology and science as well as speech. This is the reason that Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Panchami or Shri Panchami.

    Things To Do On Vasant Panchami

    As the day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, little children are initiated on the path of knowledge on this day. The children are introduced to the world of education in a ritual known as Akshar Abhyas, Vidya Praasana or Vidya Arambh. Colleges, schools and other educational institutions offer Puja to  the Goddess and seek her blessings.

    Basant Panchami is a day dedicated to love too. It is said that the muhurt of Basant Panchami is the best in the year to tie the knot. This day is so auspicious that community marriages are organized for hundreds of couples together.

    Muhurt For Basant Panchami

    Panchami Tithi begins at 12.25 pm on 9 February and will end at 2.00 pm on 10 February. The auspicious time for Basant Panchami Puja would be from 7.07 am to 12.35 pm on 10 February. There are certain things that if done on the day of Vasant Panchami day, brings immense amount of good fortune to the family. In today's article, we shall talk about those and more. Read on to know further.

    Astrological Tips For Basant Panchami 2019

    Array

    Lotus Flower At The Place Of Worship

    Place a lotus flower in the area of worship in your house on Basant Panchami. Lotus flower is considered very auspicious in the Hindu religion. Placing it in the area of worship will please Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi both.

    Array

    Peacock Feather

    Among the many things that bring auspiciousness and take away negativity is the peacock feather. If your baby falls sick quite often and lacks energy, place the peacock feather in the child's bedroom. All negativity will be sucked away and your baby will be back to his old self. If your household is ridden with sickness and afflictions, place the feather in the Puja room on Basant Panchami day to banish all the negativity.

    Array

    Keep A Veena In The House

    Veena is one of the most auspicious and holy musical instruments. It is the main instrument of Goddess Saraswati. Keep a Veena in your house to attract good luck, prosperity and wisdom into your house. If you can't get a real Veena, you can also go for a smaller model of it.

    Array

    Install The Picture Of A Swan

    A swan is the mount of Goddess Saraswati. It is said that Goddess Saraswati uses a swan as her vahan. On the Vasant Panchami day, install an idol or a picture of swans in an area that you and your family members often use.

    The image of the swan will bring peace, wisdom and happiness to your household.

    Array

    Chant The Following Mantra

    Chant the following mantra on the Basant Panchami day to boost your luck.

    Pratham Bharti Naam Dwitiya Cha Saraswati
    Tritiya Sharda Devi Chaturtha Vahini
    Pancham Jagtikhyata Shashtham Vaagishwari Tatha
    Saptam Kumudi Prokta Ashthame Brahmacharini
    Navam Buddhidatri Cha Dashamam Vardayini
    Ekadasham Chandrakanti, Dwadasham Bhuwaneshwari
    Dwadashetani Naamani Trisandhya Yah Padenarah
    Jihavaagre Vasate Nityam Brahamarupa Saraswati

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue