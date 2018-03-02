ENGLISH

    By

    Holi is one of the most important festivals of India. Though mainly a festival celebrated by the Hindu population, the people of other faiths join in on the fun too. Holi is perhaps among the most popular celebrations in India, second only to Diwali. If Diwali is the festival of lights, Holi can be better known as the festival of colours.

    Tips to invite good luck this Holi

    The festivities can induce excitement and frenzy into even the most sober of characters. Each region has a different way of celebrating Holi, that is, with songs, dance, applying colours on each other and general merriment, which is the common theme of the celebration throughout the country. This year Holi will be celebrated on 20 March 2019. 

    The Stories That Revolve Around Holi

    Holi is usually celebrated as a two-day festival. The first day is called Choti Holi or Jalanewali Holi. On this day, a pyre is built and burnt as a symbolic gesture to remember the occasion of the burning of Holika, the Demon King Hiranyakashyapu's sister.

    This occasion is also known as Kaama Dahan in the southern regions of India. This name is given to the day of Choti Holi due to its connections with the mythological story, where Lord Kama was burnt to ashes by Lord Shiva. It is on the second day that Holi is celebrated with colours and is known as Rangwali Holi. It is less commonly known as Dhulandi, Dhulendi, Dhulheti or Dhuleti.

    Significance Of Celebrating Holi & How To Invite Good Luck This Holi

    Other than the immense religious and social significance, Holi is also a day to please the Gods and invite good luck and fortune into your lives. Today, we shall look at the ways in which you can ensure that this Holi brings you a shower of wealth, peace, happiness and prosperity. Read on to know more.

    Most Read: The Spiritual Meaning Of Holi

    Read more about: holi festival
     

