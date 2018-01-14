things not to do on makar sankranti

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of fervour across the nation. The excitement around this festival starts building up from weeks before. It is the only Hindu festival which is observed as per the Gregorian calendar. However, this year the festival will be observed on 15 January unlike other years. It is marked by the Sun's transition into Capricorn. This transition will happen in the later half of 14 January this year; hence, the festival will be observed on the next day.
What sets this festival apart from most of the other Indian festivals is the fact that it tries to enforce a way of life (in the form of rituals associated with this festival) that is beneficial not just to an individual but to the society as a whole. Thus, the list of things that must not be done on this festival is very detailed and clear, with each restriction having a special significance. Read on to know more about it.
Renounce Rudeness, A Demonic Quality
Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival and people want to make a fresh start on this day. By speaking evil, you will be spreading negativity all around. If a person who is about to make a fresh start is addressed to in a rude manner on this day, it will demotivate him, which in turn may prove to be a hurdle in his or her success. Surya Dev appreciates people who are soft spoken and humble. It is said that the one who gets his blessings becomes more confident and gains social prestige. Demonic qualities such as rudeness and cleverness are disliked by Surya Dev.
One Must Dress Up Wisely
In India, it is a general tendency that people (particularly women) tend to dress up very heavily on any festival. This must be avoided on Makar Sankranti. The reason for this is the fact that Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that celebrates simplicity. Being over decked up spoils the very essence of this festival. Mostly celebrated by the farmer community of the nation, this day marks the end of the harvest season. Hence, the day is a form of tribute to them.
Trees Must Not Be Cut
Trees in Hinduism are worshipped as sacred elements of nature. Many trees are also believed to symbolise some deities. Moreover, as Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival, the theme of the same is usually green and plants are worshipped on that day. As an act of respect towards the plants that have just been cropped, it is to be ensured that trees are not chopped that day. We should ensure that no trees are cut on the day of Makar Sankranti.
Avoid The Consumption Of Meat Or Alcohol
This is again an act of reverence. Like in all other Hindu festivals, the consumption of meat on Makar Sankranti is strictly discouraged. Alcohol and cigarettes are also a strict no-no. By avoiding the consumption of meat, we are fostering the concept of a harmonious living with the environment on this auspicious day. Moreover, the day is often associated with Surya Dev. Devotees offer prayers to Surya Dev as well as Shani Dev. Consumption of meat on such a day might be inauspicious.
