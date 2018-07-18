List Of Festivals In Shravana Month 2019 Festivals oi-Renu

Shravana month, the most awaited and the most celebrated month, will begin from July 17th, 2019, and will end on August 31st, 2019. However, for hte South Indian region the month will begin from August 1st, because of the difference in calendars both the regions follow.The celebrations, the utter divinity, the auspiciousness and the huge religious fervour will make this Shravana month really beautiful. There are so many festivals to celebrate that the presence of God can be felt everywhere during the month. As always, we have brought to you the list of all the festivals that will be celebrated in the month of Shravana.

1. Angaraki Chaturthi Vrat - Sep 17th, 2019

There are two chaturthis in every month, Ganesha Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi. All the chaturthis are dedicated to Lord Ganesha. When Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Chaturthi, the yoga (time) being very auspicious.

2. Kalashtami - July 24th, 2019

Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairav and Lord Shiva in his Bhairava form is worshipped on this day. This day falls on the Ashtami tithi or the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in every month. This month, Kalashtami will be observed on July 24th, 2019.

3. Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri - July 30th, 2019

Pradosh Vrat falls on the fourteenth day of the fortnight. There are two Pradosh vrats in a month. Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped on this day. It is also called Masik Shivratri and will be observed on July 30th, 2019.

4. Hariyali Amavasya, Shanishchari Amavasya - August 1st, 2019

This day is associated with Lord Vishnu in his Krishna form. The devotees assemble in the Mathura and Vrindavan temples of Lord Krishna, where this day is celebrated. This year the day will be celebrated on August 1st, 2019. Every year this festival is celebrated two days before the Hariyali Teej, on the fifteenth day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. On the same day, Shanishchari Amavasya will also be observed. This Amavasya is dedicated to Shani Dev. People observe fasts and offer their prayers to Shani Dev on this day.

5. Hariyali Teej - August 3rd, 2019

This is the third day of the month of Shravana during the waning phase of the moon, known as Shukla Paksha. This is one amongst the most popular festivals of North India, especially the regions of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi. People prepare sweet dishes and distribute them amongst the relatives.This festival is particularly meant for the women folk, who wear green dresses and green bangles on this day. This festival symbolises the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year it will be celebrated on August 3rd, 2019.

6. Chandra Darshan - August 2nd, 2019

Just after the Amavasya day follows the Chandra Darshan day, on which sighting the moon is believed to be very auspicious. The Chandra Darshan day will be observed on August 2nd, 2019.

7. Vinayak Varad Chaturthi/Durva Ganpati Vrat - August 4th, 2019

This is the second chaturthi of the month which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. People observe fasts on this day and perform a puja before the idol of Lord Ganesha. This is considered more auspicious compared to the other one, mainly because it falls during the brighter phase of the moon and all festivals during this phase, or the Shukla Paksha, are believed to be more auspicious.

8. Naga Panchami - August 5th, 2019

It is the fifth day of the brighter half of the month, thus, falling during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. This day is dedicated to Nagdevta, the lord of snakes. Offering milk to snakes on this day is considered as very auspicious.

9. Shri Kalki Jayanti - August 5th, 2019

It is believed that Kalki will be born as the Kalyuga avatar of Lord Vishnu on the Shashti tithi (sixth day) during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. Shashthi tithi refers to the sixth day of the fortnight. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. It will be observed on August 16th, 2018.

10. Sheetla Jayanti, Tulsidas Jayanti - August 7th, 2019

Goddess Sheetla was born on the Saptami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. On the same day, Tulsidasji, the great poet and teacher was also born. This day, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sheetla as well as Tulsidas, will be observed on August 7th.

11. Durga Ashtami/Mela Chintapurni/Durva Ashtami - September 6th, 2019

Durga Ashtami is the eighth day of the fortnight, falling during the Shukla Paksha. This is dedicated to Goddess Durga, and people prepare Bhog for the goddess on this day. This Bhog, after being offered to the goddess, is either offered to nine girls or is simply distributed amongst relatives.

12. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi - August 11th, 2019

As mentioned earlier, there are two Ekadashis in every month and both are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The second Ekadashi, that is the one falling during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana, is known as Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. This year, Putrada Ekadashi will be celebrated on August 11th, 2019.

13. Pradosh Vrat - August 12th, 2019

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month will be observed on August 12th, 2019. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day.

14. Hayagriva Utpatti - August 15th, 2019

Hayagriva day is observed as the Upkarna day by the Brahmin community. It is the birth anniversary of Lord Hayagriva. Hayagriva, the horse-headed god, was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and he had restored the Vedas when they were stolen by the demons. Hayagriva Jayanti or Hayagriva Utpatti day will be observed on August 15th, 2019.

15. Satyanarayan Vrat - August 14th, 2019

This is an auspicious day for the worship of Lord Satyanarayan and is observed every month. This month the day will be observed on August 14th, 2019.

16. Raksha Bandhan - August 15th, 2019

Raksha Bandhan falls on the fifteenth day of the brighter fortnight in the month of August. It will be observed on August 15th, 2019. A day when the sister ties the rakhi around the wrist of her brother who in turn promises to support her throughout her life is one of the most awaited festivals of the month.

18. Narali Purnima - August 15th, 2019

Narali Purnima which falls on the fifteenth day of the month of Shravana, when Lord Varun, the god of sea and water, is worshipped. People pay their gratitude to nature by planting trees on this day. The main ritual is that of offering coconut to Varun Dev. This day will be observed on August 15th, 2019.

19. Sanskrit Diwas - August 15th, 2019

This day is observed to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language. First observed in 1969, the day is observed to highlight the importance of the Vedic language which is the mother of all other languages.