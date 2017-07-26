Varalakshmi Puja 2019: Check Out Muhurtam (Time) and Samagri (Ingredients) For This Festival Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Varamahalakshmi is an important festival to the Hindus living in the south of India. It is dedicated to the Goddess Maha Lakshmi who is considered to be the Goddess of wealth. This year in 2019, the festival is on 9th August, Friday.

Savan Festival: Varalakshmi Vrat Puja Vidhi and katha | वरलक्ष्मी व्रत पूजा विधि, कथा और महत्व | Boldsky

In the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, women gather to perform the Pooja to please the Goddess Maha Lakshmi. When pleased, Goddess Maha Lakshmi blesses her devotees with health, wealth and prosperity.

It is also believed that the goddess blesses the women with "Sumangali Yoga", which means that their husbands will live a long and healthy life.

Given below are the Pooja Muhurtams and the things required, or samagri, to perform the pooja correctly. Read on to know more.

Pooja Muhurtam For The Varalakshmi Puja 2019

According to the Hindu calendar, the Varalakshmi puja is performed every year on the first Friday of the Shukla Paksha of the Shravana month.

Another way to find out the day of Varamahalakshmi Pooja is to look at the date of Rakshabandhan. The Varamahalakshmi Pooja is always celebrated on the Friday before the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Panchang for the day of Varalakshmi Puja: 9th August 2019

This year, Varamahalakshmi Pooja will be celebrated on the 9th of August.

Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the morning- 6:27 AM to 8.44 AM

Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the afternoon- 01:20 PM 03:39 PM

Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the evening- 7.25 PM to 8.52 PM

Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the midnight- 11:53 PM to 1:48 AM

Pooja Samagri Required For Varalakshmi Puja

For every puja, it is important to collect the puja samagri or the items required for the puja beforehand. Collecting all the puja items and having it ready will help in making sure that you won't have to leave the puja and look for the ingredients when the puja is in progress.

It will also help in keeping the puja organized and will bring an pious atmosphere in your home. Scroll down to know more about the essential puja items or samagri-

Things to draw the rangoli - rice flour and colours (if required)

Tambaalam - a big plate (preferably made of copper)

Petha or a wooden plank

Raw rice - this will be used to spread it on the petha

Banana leaves

One Kalash - made out of bronze or silver

Water - it needs to be scented using Mace

Cardamom, edible camphor, saffron, cloves - these will be used to put into the Kalash

Mango leaves - will be used to line the mouth of the Kalash

Few coconuts - This fruit will be placed on the kalash (mettalic pot) and the others will be used in the puja and tamboolam.

Turmeric powder

Sandalwood paste

Kumkum

Rice mixed with turmeric - Akshata

Lotus flower

Idol of photo of Goddess Lakshmi

Nose pin and eye jewellery

Clothes for the Goddess

Garland made of flowers

Flowers for the pooja

Bananas, betel leaves and areca nut

Toram - a sacred thread that is coloured yellow using turmeric. It has nine threads and nine knots. It is worn on the hand

Pongu nool - it is a thread that is coloured yellow with turmeric. It is worn around the neck

Dry fruits

Milk

Fruits

Panchamritam - it is a mix consisting of fruits, dry fruits, ghee, nuts and jaggery

Dishes for naivedyam - both sweet and savory - payasam, appam, chitranna, karjikai, borelu, pooran, idli and more.

Tamboolam packets for each women attending the puja. Each tamboolam set must contain sandalwood paste, kumkum, bangles, yellow thread, betel leaves, areca nuts, coconut and banana. You must also add clothes as in blouse pieces or saree or kurtis. Also, add one rupee coin before gifting the packets.

Have plates and cups ready to distribute the prasadam

Pages with the Maha Lakshmi Stotram and the Vrat Katha printed on it. It can be distributed among the participants of your pooja.