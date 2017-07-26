Just In
Varalakshmi Puja 2019: Check Out Muhurtam (Time) and Samagri (Ingredients) For This Festival
Varamahalakshmi is an important festival to the Hindus living in the south of India. It is dedicated to the Goddess Maha Lakshmi who is considered to be the Goddess of wealth. This year in 2019, the festival is on 9th August, Friday.
In the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, women gather to perform the Pooja to please the Goddess Maha Lakshmi. When pleased, Goddess Maha Lakshmi blesses her devotees with health, wealth and prosperity.
It is also believed that the goddess blesses the women with "Sumangali Yoga", which means that their husbands will live a long and healthy life.
Given below are the Pooja Muhurtams and the things required, or samagri, to perform the pooja correctly. Read on to know more.
Pooja Muhurtam For The Varalakshmi Puja 2019
According to the Hindu calendar, the Varalakshmi puja is performed every year on the first Friday of the Shukla Paksha of the Shravana month.
Another way to find out the day of Varamahalakshmi Pooja is to look at the date of Rakshabandhan. The Varamahalakshmi Pooja is always celebrated on the Friday before the day of Raksha Bandhan.
Panchang for the day of Varalakshmi Puja: 9th August 2019
- This year, Varamahalakshmi Pooja will be celebrated on the 9th of August.
- Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the morning- 6:27 AM to 8.44 AM
- Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the afternoon- 01:20 PM 03:39 PM
- Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the evening- 7.25 PM to 8.52 PM
- Varalakshmi Puja muhurtam during the midnight- 11:53 PM to 1:48 AM
Pooja Samagri Required For Varalakshmi Puja
For every puja, it is important to collect the puja samagri or the items required for the puja beforehand. Collecting all the puja items and having it ready will help in making sure that you won't have to leave the puja and look for the ingredients when the puja is in progress.
It will also help in keeping the puja organized and will bring an pious atmosphere in your home. Scroll down to know more about the essential puja items or samagri-
- Things to draw the rangoli - rice flour and colours (if required)
- Tambaalam - a big plate (preferably made of copper)
- Petha or a wooden plank
- Raw rice - this will be used to spread it on the petha
- Banana leaves
- One Kalash - made out of bronze or silver
- Water - it needs to be scented using Mace
- Cardamom, edible camphor, saffron, cloves - these will be used to put into the Kalash
- Mango leaves - will be used to line the mouth of the Kalash
- Few coconuts - This fruit will be placed on the kalash (mettalic pot) and the others will be used in the puja and tamboolam.
- Turmeric powder
- Sandalwood paste
- Kumkum
- Rice mixed with turmeric - Akshata
- Lotus flower
- Idol of photo of Goddess Lakshmi
- Nose pin and eye jewellery
- Clothes for the Goddess
- Garland made of flowers
- Flowers for the pooja
- Bananas, betel leaves and areca nut
- Toram - a sacred thread that is coloured yellow using turmeric. It has nine threads and nine knots. It is worn on the hand
- Pongu nool - it is a thread that is coloured yellow with turmeric. It is worn around the neck
- Dry fruits
- Milk
- Fruits
- Panchamritam - it is a mix consisting of fruits, dry fruits, ghee, nuts and jaggery
- Dishes for naivedyam - both sweet and savory - payasam, appam, chitranna, karjikai, borelu, pooran, idli and more.
- Tamboolam packets for each women attending the puja. Each tamboolam set must contain sandalwood paste, kumkum, bangles, yellow thread, betel leaves, areca nuts, coconut and banana. You must also add clothes as in blouse pieces or saree or kurtis. Also, add one rupee coin before gifting the packets.
- Have plates and cups ready to distribute the prasadam
- Pages with the Maha Lakshmi Stotram and the Vrat Katha printed on it. It can be distributed among the participants of your pooja.