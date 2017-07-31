ENGLISH

    Varalakshmi Festival 2019: Sacred Practices Related To The Puja

    By Subodini Menon

    Varamahalakshmi puja or Varalakshmi puja will be celebrated on Friday, 9th August, this year, in 2019. According to the Hindu calendar, it will be observed on the first Friday of the bright fortnight of the Shravana month.

    It is considered holy for the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi and all women in general. Women pray to the Goddess for wealth and for the prosperity of their family members. They also pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands.

    The name Varamahalakshmi has three words - 'Varam, 'Maha' and 'Lakshmi'. It can be translated as the great mother Lakshmi who grants blessings. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi showers blessings on the devotees who observe the Varamahalakshmi pooja wholeheartedly.

    Scroll down the article, to known more about the sacred practices on the day of Varamahalakshmi festival-

    • The Auspicious Time For Performing the Varamahalakshmi Pooja The Pooja should not be conducted during the Rahu Kalam.
    • The Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat is between 06:27 AM to 08:44 AM on August 9, 2019, the Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat is between 01:20 PM to 03:39 PM on August 9, the Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat timing is between 07:25 PM to 08:52 PM on August 9, while the Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat is between 11:53 PM to 01:48 AM on August 9-10.
    • In certain parts of India, it is believed that the Varalakshmi Puja must be performed in the evening or the time when the cows return home after grazing.
    • The Shlokas To Be Chanted During Varalakshmi puja, Lakshmi Sahasranamam and Lakshmi Ashtotram.
    • Food That Can Be Consumed On Varalakshmi Puja The various kinds of sundal are commonly consumed this day. Obbattu and other sweets are also eaten.
    • In some parts of the country, fasting is mandatory when performing the Pooja and one should eat only after the Pooja is over. Fasting on Varalakshmi Puja The fasting is done from morning and till the Pooja is over. You may choose not to fast if working, pregnant, are sick or are under medication.

    What To Do If You Miss The Varamahalakshmi Pooja?

    If the Varamahalakshmi Pooja is missed or you fail to observe it due to any circumstances, you may choose to do it the following Friday or during the Friday in Navaratri Festival. The Varamahalakshmi Thread It is important to tie a yellow thread with nine knots and a flower in the center on your right hand after the Puja. It is an important part of the ritual.

