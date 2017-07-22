Hariyali Teej 2019: Things That Are Auspicious On Hariyali Teej Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Hariyali Teej is the celebration of the onset of monsoons and the greenery that it brings with it. It also marks the day that Goddess Parvati finally fulfilled her wish of getting married with Lord Shiva. Every year,

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the tritiya of the Shukla Paksha in the Shravan month as per the calendar that the Hindu community follows. This year, the festival of Hariyali Teej shall be celebrated on 3 August.

Hariyali Teej is a holy occasion when the women folk gather and pray to the Goddess Parvati to bless their husbands with a long and healthy life. Unmarried women pray to the Goddess to bless them with good husbands and marital bliss. Hariyali Teej is also celebrated in the hopes of a good harvest.

It is a pious time that is filled with good hopes for the future and a lot of piety.There are a lot of things that are considered to be auspicious during the time of Hariyali Teej. Today, we shall take a look at what they are.

The Colour Green Every festival in India is colourful and so is Hariyali Teej. But green colour is thought to be of special significance. The word Hariyali can be translated to greenery. It is the greenery that promises a good harvest to the farmers. Dur to this, the colour green is considered to be a symbol of prosperity and good tidings. The Colour Red The colour red has always been associated with marriage and good fortune. Women apply red kumkum to their fore heads to denote their married state. It is also considered auspicious as it is said to extend a husband's life span. On Hariyali Teej, women wear clothes that are red in colour and wear red glass bangles. They are said to attract marital bliss and fertility. Mehendi Mehendi is considered auspicious not just on Hariyali Teej but on other auspicious occasions too. Mehendi is one of the signs of a married woman and is also counted among the Solah Shringar. On Hariyali Teej, woen make a bee line to the mehendi tattoo artists to decorate their feet and arms with mehendi. Solah Shringar Solah Shringar or the sixteen things used to beautify a woman is considered auspicious during the festival of Hariyali Teej. Women decorate themselves following the rules of Solah Shringar to show off the joy they have in their marriage. It is also done as a ritual before Teej pooja and vrat to please Goddess Parvati.