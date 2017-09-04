ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Onam 2019: Here's How The Grand Celebrations at Thrikkakara Vamana Temple Look Like!

    By Subodini Menon

    Onam is perhaps the most important festival in the state of Kerala. Onam is a time when the state of Kerala is filled with joy and excitement. The people of the state celebrate the festival with a lot of pomp and fervour. This year, in 2019, Onam festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September.

    Flower carpets, Onamsadhya and fairs make the Onam celebrations truly an experience. When we speak of Onam, the Thrikkakakara temple arguably has the most vibrant and important celebration. Thrikkakara is a place in the Cochin area in the State of Kerala.

    It goes without saying that Indians are fond of festivals. One such festival is Onam that is celebrated across India with great zeal and fervour, especially in Kerala. The Maha Vishnu Temple at Thrikkakara boasts the distinction of being one among the few temples all over India to have the Vamana avatar as the presiding deity. This year, in 2019, Onam festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September.

    Read on to learn more about the Thrikkakara Vamana temple and the Onam celebrations followed in the temple.

    One Among The Divya Deshams

    There are around 108 Divya deshams in our country. These temples are dedicated to Lord Maha Vishnu and visiting these temples is considered to be auspicious for any devotee of Lord Maha Vishnu. The Thrikkakkara temple is one among these temples and plays a very important part in the Vaishnav sect.

    Vamana Avatar

    Vamana Avatar is counted as the 5th among the Dashavataars of Lord Maha Vishnu. This avatar is important because it is the first avatar that had a human form. The Vamana was born as a dwarf in a Brahmin family.

    Legend Of Onam

    It is said that once there lived a just and kind King named Bali. He was rapidly growing in power due to his character and spiritual work. He had begun to perform a yagnya to increase his power. Lord Indra grew worried that the popularity of King Bali would grow to an extent that he would eventually replace Indra.

    Lord Indra asked Lord Maha Vishnu for help. He took an avatar as a Brahmin boy. As the yagnya was in progress, Vamana approached the King and asked for alms.

    It is a rule that no Brahmin should be turned away during the Yagnya. Therefore, the King agreed in spite of the warning from his Guru, Shukracharya.

    Vamana went on to ask for land that can be measured by three steps of his feet. The King agreed. As soon as the King agreed, Vamana grew in size and with one of his steps, he measured the skies. With another step, he took up all of the earth. Now, he had nowhere to put his third step.

    He asked the King for one more step. For the fulfilment of his oath, he bent down and offered his head to step on. with his last step, Lord Maha Vishnu pushed Bali to the nether lands, allowing him to return to earth only on the Onam day.

    Onam And Thrikkakara

    It is said that the Thrikkakara temple now stands at the very place that the Lord Maha Vishnu pushed Bali into the ground. You can still see an altar dedicated to the brave and just Bali.

    Onam Celebrations At Thrikkakara In The Bygone Ages

    Onam was once a month-long festival. The ruler of Kochi would come to this temple every year to pay his respects to the Lord Vamana. There were 64 chiefs of the local communities who would also arrive to pray to Lord Vamana.

    Onam Celebrations At Thrikkakara today

    This year, the festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September, but dates may vary in some states. On each day, the idol of Vamana is decorated to depict the 10 avatars of Lord Maha Vishnu with a special emphasis on the Vamana avatar.

    More ONAM News

    Read more about: onam celebration
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue