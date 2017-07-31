Varalakshmi Puja 2019: Common Doubts About This Festival Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Varalakshmi puja is one of the most significant festivals in India. It is an important auspicious event and is done mostly by the women of the Hindu community. Every year it is celebrated with zeal and fervour and this year, in 2019, it falls on 9th August, Friday.

The festival of Varamahalakshmi is dedicated to the Goddess Maha Lakshmi and is celebrated mainly in the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is possible that you may have a lot of doubts about the correct procedure of the puja, especially if you are going to perform it for the first time.

So, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions regarding the celebration of the Varalakshmi festival and its rituals, hoping that it will clear all your doubts. Read on to know more!

When Is Varamahalakshmi Puja Celebrated?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Varamahalakshmi Pooja is celebrated on the first Friday, in the Shukla Paksha or the waning fortnight of the Shravan month.

Why Is It Conducted In The Shravan Month?

Legend has it that Lord Vishnu was born on the Shravan Nakshatra and therefore, the Shravan month is named after him. The month of Shravan is considered holy because it is said to be the favourite month of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi decided that all pujas and worships for her will be done during this month. The pujas done for the Goddess Maha Lakshmi will also be blessed by Lord Vishnu.

What Is The Best Time To Conduct The Puja?

The pooja must be finished by 10.30 AM, as after this time the Rahu Kalam starts. Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious and is not a good time for the puja proceedings. On the Fridays, Rahu Kalam usually starts from 10.30 AM to 12.00 in the noon. Thereafter, the puja can only be conducted after noon or in the evening.

How Long Should The Fasting Last?

The fasting usually begins with the sunrise on the festival day and ends with the puja's completion, generally in the evening.

Can Pregnant Women Perform This Puja?

It is okay, if the pregnant women want to perform the puja, but they should avoid fasting, else it might affect their health. It is best to consult doctors in this case.

Is It Okay To Perform The Puja If Someone In The House Is Menstruating?

The only rule is that a menstruating woman should not perform the puja. It is fine if someone else is performing the puja. It is so because a menstruating woman means she can conceive or give birth to a child. Therefore, that person is seen equivalent to God or the 'creator' of a life. If you choose not to do the pooja on the Varamahalakshmi Puja day, then you may refrain from doing it in the following Friday too.

How To Establish The Kalasha For The Puja?

Kalasha is a brass, copper or silver pot that contains water. It is symbolically used in poojas to represent the mother Goddess, Goddess Maha Lakshmi in this case.

To correctly establish the Kalasha for the pooja, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Clean the kalasha and dry it. Use turmeric and kumkum to decorate the kalasha with dots.

Choona is used to smear at the bottom of the kalasha.

The kalasha is then filled with rice, dry fruits and coins.

The neck of the kalasha is decorated with mango leaves. The tips of the leaves must always point upwards and the stem part downwards.

Place a coconut on the neck. The coconut should be decorated with turmeric, kumkum and sandalwood paste. The three eyes of the coconut should point outwards.

An unstitched cloth is wrapped around the kalasha to represent the clothes of the Goddess.

Flower garlands and flowers are used to further decorate the kalasha. A face of the Goddess can be attached to the kalasha using sandalwood paste and a piece of thread. You may also decorate the kalasha with jewellery.

Place the kalasha in a clean and sacred place for the puja.

What Should Be Done To The Kalasha After The Completion Of The Pooja?

After the pooja, the Kalasha should be respectfully removed from the sacred place. It should be dismantled carefully. The content of the kalasha should be buried in a deep hole in the mud, in a secluded area.