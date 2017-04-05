Rama Navami 2020: Mantras To Chant And Please Lord Rama Festivals oi-Lekhaka

Rama Navami is celebrated by the Hindu population all over the world to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is the seventh avatar among the Dashavatars of Lord Maha Vishnu.

Rama Navami is thought to be the most ancient among all the religious festivals of India. It finds mention in the Kalika Purana, and this is a testament to the time-honoured festival.

During the days when the caste system was prevalent, the lower castes were denied the right to celebrate all the festivals. Rama Navami was among the very few festivals that the Shudras were allowed to celebrate. This shows the popularity and reach of Rama Navami. Rama Navami is truly the festival of the masses.

This year, Rama Navami falls on the 2nd April. Traditionally, Rama Navami falls on the ninth day (Navami) of Chaitra month in the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon).

Rama Navami Muhurt this year is as follows:

The Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 11:06 am to 01:34 pm, duration is 02 hours 28 minutes.

Sita Navami on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is at 12:20 pm. Navami Tithi begins at 03:40 am on April 02, 2020 and Navami Tithi ends at 02:43 am on Apr 03, 2020.

To celebrate and commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, we have compiled a list of mantras, dohas and suktis that are dedicated to Lord Rama. Chant them on the Rama Navami day to gain the blessings of Lord Rama.

Rama Naam

It is said that the very name of Lord Rama is holy. The legend says that the Maharishi Valmiki was once a terrible thug by the name of Angulimal. So harsh were his sins that when sage Narada tried to teach him Rama Naama, he couldn't even pronounce it.

But he persisted and sage Narada asked him to repeat the syllables 'Ra' and 'Ma'. Such was the power of the two syllables that Angulimal was absolved of all his sins and was filled with piety. He went on to become the Maharishi Valmiki and he also wrote the epic Ramayana.

The two syllables 'Ra' and 'Ma' contain the essence of both Panchakshari Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya) and Narayana Maha Mantra (Om Namo Narayana). Attain peace of mind by repeating the syllables 'Ra' and 'Ma' this Rama Navami.

Rama Gayatri Mantra

Om Daserathaya Vidhmahe|

Sita Vallabhaya Dheemahe|

Tanno Rama Prachodayath|

Sri Rama Mantra

Neelambhuj Shyamalkomalang Sita Samaropitvambhagam|

Pano Mahasaikacharoochapam|

Namame Ramam Raghuvanshanatham|

Karya Siddhi Mantra

Om Ram Om Ram Om Ram|

Hreem Ram Hreem Ram|

Shreem Ram Shreem Ram|

Ramaya Namah Ram Ramaya Namah|

Rama Mantra For Prosperity

Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram|

Sri Ramachandraya Namah|

Rama Raameti Rame Raame Manorame|

Sahasra Nama Tatunyam Rama Nama Varannane|

Prayer For Long Life

Nama Paaharu Divas Nisi Dhyan Tumhar Kapaat|

Prayer To Avoid Poverty

Atithi Pujya Priyatm Purari Ke|

Kaamad Dhan Darida Davaari Ke|

Prayer To Gain Children

Prem Magan Kausalya Nisidin Jaat na Jaan|

Sut Sneha Bas Mata Baalcharit Kar Gaan|

Lochan Nij Pad Jantrit Jaanhi Praan Kehi Baat|

Prayer To Gain Wealth

Jimi Sarita Sagar Mahu Jahi|

Jadyapi Tahi Kaamana Nahi|

TiMi Sukh Sampati Banhi Bolaye|

Dharamsil Pinhi Subhaye|