Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Dos And Don'ts On This Day

Akshaya Tritiya is the most glorious and auspicious day in the lunisolar calendar that most Indians follow. Every year, it is celebrated in the month of Vaishakha, on the third day of the moon's growing phase. According to the western or Gregorian calendar, it falls on 14 May, 2021.

You may look at all the holy and auspicious days that are observed by the Hindu community, but you will not find a day that is more auspicious than the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

There are many sects in Hinduism such as, Vaishnav, Shaivites, Shaktas and Skandas. Even though there are many days that are dedicated to the various Gods, not every Hindu is obliged to celebrate it.

A devotee of Lord Maha Vishnu may not find it necessary to celebrate Maha Shiva Ratri. Likewise, a Shiavite may not observe an Ekadashi fast. But no matter which God you pray to, you can observe and celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya unifies the Hindu Population in this sense.

Akshaya Tritiya is a day kept aside to thank the Gods for the bounty and prosperity received in the past year and to pray to them to help you prosper even more. Such is the auspiciousness of the day that you do not even need to consider the muhurats to perform an act of charity, to start a new venture or to perform spiritual deeds.

It is said that whatever you do on Akshaya Tritiya, the universe rewards you with tenfold results. For this reason, it is important to remember that you must give out positive energy and do deeds that create good vibes. Any kind of negativity or bad vibes may attract similar results in the forthcoming year.

To make sure that all the acts you do on this Akshaya Tritiya bless you with happiness and positivity, we have come up with a list of things that you must do. We also have a list of things you must refrain from doing, as they may hinder progress in your lives. Read on and follow these for a happy and prosperous Akshaya Tritiya.

Things You Must Do

Buy Gold Gold is seen as a form of Goddess Maha Lakshmi. It is considered as a stable kind of wealth unlike cash, which can be spent easily. Bringing such an auspicious form of wealth into the home on Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be very holy. Gold bought on Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be eternal. It will be a wealth and an asset that will never leave the family and will also encourage the increase of other forms of wealth. In a more economic point of view, buying gold is a good and sensible investment to make. Buy A Car (Or Other Vehicles) Buying a car, a vehicle or other forms of vehicles is considered auspicious on this day. In the ancient times, people purchased modes of transport such as a horse, cows, bullock carts and so on. Buying such things on Akshaya Tritiya day will ensure longevity of the vehicle and also bless you with safe commutation. Many companies that sell vehicles come up with great offers on Akshaya Tritiya. You may take an advantage of those as well. Performing Spiritual Acts Spiritual deeds such as poojas, yagnyas, homas and havans are thought to be auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. These deeds will reap you tenfold benefits as compared to when they are done on a regular day. Conducting Marriages Couples tied into the sacred bond of marriage on this day are sure to find marital bliss in their union. The day of Akshaya Tritiya is so popular for weddings that communal marriages are conducted where hundreds and thousands of couples get married at the same time. Set On A New Venture If you are planning to start a new business or a venture of any kind, you will not find a better day to start. Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious for new beginnings. Anything that starts on this day is sure to flourish and thrive. Buy Your New Home Akshaya Tritiya is a great day to purchase a house or a plot of land. It is also an auspicious day to perform the Griha Pravesh or house warming. Choose this day to make sure that your new home is filled with prosperity and happiness.

Things You Must Not Do

Wearing The Sacred Thread

Preforming the initiation ceremony for young boys is seen as unlucky on Akshaya Tritiya day. You must not wear the sacred thread for the first time on this day, as it is considered to be inauspicious.

Ending Of Fasts

Akshaya Tritiya is the day of good beginnings. Therefore, it is considered unlucky to perform Udyapan or the ceremony of the end of a fast on this day. When you start any kind of a fast, remember to calculate the days as prescribed and make sure that it does not end on this day.