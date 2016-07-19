Guru Purnima 2019: Importance And Meaning Of Guru Purnima Festivals lekhaka-Lekhaka

In Hinduism, myths, stories, folklores, etc, from the Puranas and Upanishads contain the glory of the Gurus who have played important roles in the advancement of those stories.

Gurus in Hinduism are worshipped like the sun who is always shinning in full glare, and the disciples are like the moon that dazzles, gaining the light from the sun.

Gurus are highly significant in the Hindu culture and a full moon (purnima) day is dedicated to all the gurus. There is definitely some importance and meaning of guru purnima. This year it will be observed on the lunar eclipse day, July 16 and 17 2019. The timings for Guru Purnima tithi will begin at 1:48 am on July 16 and will end at 3:07 am on July 17.

Actually, on this purnima, Guru Ved Vyas is worshipped. He is the most popular Guru in Hinduism, as he is the pioneer of the four Vedas, 18 Puranas and, most importantly, the author of one of the epics of Hinduism, the Mahabharata, as well as the Vedas and the Puranas.

Guru Ved Vyas is given the highest rank among the Gurus, as he was also the teacher of Dattatreya, the Guru of Gurus. Before knowing the meaning of guru purnima, it is, vital to know the significance of the Gurus in the Hindu religion.

Gurus are regarded as the apostles of God and they are the second parents for their disciples. They are considered as the representatives of the holy Trinity - Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva; and they are the only persons who can lead mortals to the path of peace, spiritual gain and finally to attain god.

Here is the importance and meaning of guru purnima, which you should all know before celebrating this occasion, have a look.

1. Events That Occured On Guru Purnima: To understand the meaning of guru purnima, you should concentrate on the events that happened on this day. The full moon day of Ashadha masam (July-August) is celebrated as Guru Purnima. This day is dedicated to the great saint Maharshi Ved Vyas. It is also the day when Lord Shiva had imparted the knowledge of Yoga to the Saptarishis. As per Buddhism, Guru Purnma was teh day when Lord Buddha had preached his first sermon. In Jainism, Guru Purnima is observed as the day when Lord Mahavira had made Gautam Swami his first disciple.

2. Importance To Farmers: The importance and meaning of guru purnima is not completely spiritual, but there are some scientific reasons as well. This is the time when the farmers receive the much-awaited rains with cool breeze, which brings the news of a good harvest. The fields that boom in abundance add happiness in their lives.

3. Spiritual Sadhana: This is definitely one of the most important meanings of guru purnima. It is considered to be the best time to start your spiritual lessons. According to the spiritual gurus, this is the time when, through sadhana, you can transform your learning into prayer and outpouring love for all living beings.

4. Importance Of 'Chaturmasa': This is another importance of the day of guru purnima. The auspicious period of learning for 4 months starts from this day. This time, the wandering gurus and their disciples used to settle down in a place to study the Brahma Sutra of Ved Vyas and they also engaged in Vedic discussions.

5. Importance of Illumination: To celebrate this auspicious day, the Hindus light up lamps in their house on this day. These illuminated lamps are the symbol of the lights of knowledge that people get from their gurus. To show utter respect to them, people light lamps in their house.

6. Worship Of Jupiter: The planet, Jupiter, is the symbol of kindness, knowledge, optimism, greatness and wisdom. Therefore, it is regarded as Guru. So, guru purnima is also celebrated to worship Jupiter, the planet that is regarded as the terrestrial teacher.

Therefore, the ultimate meaning of Guru Purnima is to show respect to your teachers and parents, as they are the actual gurus of your life.