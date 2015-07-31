How To Celebrate Guru Purnima

The word 'Guru' in Sanskrit translates to 'the remover of darkness'. Indian culture has always respected and honoured Gurus. Gurus teach you, enlighten you and lead you to the light. They help bring you closer to god by imparting their knowledge to you.

Significance Of Guru Purnima

The guru sloka chanted from the times immemorial goes like this:

Guru Brahma,

Guru Vishnu

Guru Devo Maheshwara

Guru Sakshat Parabrahma

Tsmai Shri Guruve Namaha

Which translates to:

The teacher is like Lord Brahma as he Generates the knowledge within us,

Like Lord Vishnu as he Operates the ideas/knowledge in our mind unto the right path,

And like Lord Maheshwara (Shiva) as he Destroys the wrong concepts attached to our knowledge, while enlightening us on the desired path.

Thus, the teacher is like our ultimate God and we should pray and give respect to our teacher.

Why is Guru Poornima celebrated?

Guru Poornima is celebrated in the memory and honour of the great saint Krishna Dvaipāyana Ved Vyasa. The Hindus are forever indebted to him as his works have always dispelled 'agyan' or ignorance. He edited the four Vedas and authored the Mahabharata, Srimad Bhagvat and the 18 Puranas. He was also the teacher of Dattatreya, who is respected as the Guru of all Gurus.

Guru Poornima is celebrated on the full moon day of the month Ashadh (July-August). The day is also auspicious to farmers and planters as this day is considered as the day of advent of rains which will help their crops.

How is Guru Poornima celebrated?

Different sects of people celebrate Guru Poornima in their own way. A Pooja is kept by the spiritual aspirants for Ved Vyasa. From this day on the seekers of spirituality begin to intensify their 'Sadhana'. Guru Poornima marks the start of 'Chaturmaas' or the four sacred months. In ancient times, the wandering Gurus would settle down with their students to study Bramha Sutras which was composed by Vyasa. They would contemplate on spirituality and involve themselves in debates on vedanta and other religious topics.

Guru Purnima: Significance n Splendour

Today, followers of spirituality celebrate the occasion by waking up before Bramhamuhurtam (4 a.m). They chant and meditate on their respective Gurus. They then worship the feet of their Gurus. Guru Gita says,

Dhyaana moolam guror murtih;

Pooja moolam guror padam;

Mantra moolam guror vakyam;

Moksha moolam guror kripa

"The Guru's form should be meditated upon; the feet of the Guru should be worshipped; his words are to be treated as a sacred Mantra; his Grace ensures final liberation"

Saints and sadhus are worshipped and are fed in the noon and the day sees a continuous Satsang. People may be initiated into sanyas on this auspicious day. Some may fast and take new resolutions to further their spiritual knowledge and goals.Many devotees may even take a vow of silence and spend the day in the study of spiritual and religious books.

Guru Poornima is a day when seekers and devotees thank their gurus and receive their blessings. This day is also good for the practice of Sadhana, Yoga and meditation.