Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: History And Significance

Sikhs Across The World Celebrate The Day The significance of Guru Nanak Jayanthi lies in the fact that it is the birthday of the great Guru Nanak Dev, who was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. He took birth in 1469 A.D. in a Kshatriya family. The birthplace of Guru Nanak, Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, is located is Lahore, Pakistan. From childhood, he was inclined towards spirituality, goodness and devotion. Though he got married and had two sons, he realised the call of truth and left his family life to devote his time to the almighty. The significance of Guru Nanak Jayanthi is that it reminds people about the pious life of Guru Dev and inspires many to follow the path he followed. Every Sikh at any corner of the world celebrates this festival with a devoted heart. Sometimes, the occasion is extended till evening. Sikhs, who are unable to attend Gurdwaras, organise a similar ceremony at home.

1. A Sense Of Unity On the pious occasion of Guru Nanak's birthday, the congregation arranges a special langar (meal) free of cost. People join this without any sense of class divisions. Thus, this festival creates a sense of unity in diversity.

2. Teaches The Value Of Charity The significance of Guru Nanak Jayanthi also lies in the lessons of his life. According to a story, Nanak used to give all his money to the destitute whom he saw in a market place. His birthday reminds people of the value of sharing.

3. Teaches Secularism Today, the Guru Nanak Jayanthi is more relevant as there is biasness in the name of religion. He was inspired by views of both the Hindus and the Muslims. His teachings were always for the benefit of human kind irrespective of religion.

4. A Day Of Love And Peace Nanak was a great saint who always taught mankind the significance of love and peace. He was a preacher of brotherhood. On his birthday, everyone should take an oath to follow his path.