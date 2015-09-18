ENGLISH

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Let's Understand The Significance Of Ganesh Visarjan

    The Sanskrit word 'Visarjan' has many meanings. In the context of worship and pooja, it refers to the act of respectfully laying the idol used for worship to rest. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol used for worship is seen as a temporary vessel that holds the spiritual form of Lord Ganesha. Once the period of worship is over, the idol submerged in a water body.

    The Dates Of Visarjan

    Visarjan is often done one and a half-day after Ganesh Chaturthi. It can also be performed on the third day, fifth day, the seventh day, tenth day and the eleventh day. The dates of visarjan in the year 2019 are:

    • One and a half day Visarjan- 18th of September
    • Third day Visarjan-19th September
    • Fifth day - 21st September
    • Seventh day- 23rd September
    • Tenth day- 26th September
    • Eleventh day (Anant Chaturdashi/ the last day of Ganesh Visarjan)- 27th September

    The act of Visarjan too teaches the devotees many lessons. There are underlying messages and significances behind performing the Visarjan. Read on to learn more about them.

    Image Courtesy By: Chris

    Teaches Us To Respect Each Other

    The creation of an idol requires efforts from people from different walks of life. A fisherman may dig up the clay required for the idol from the river bed, a potter or an artist creates beautiful idols and a priest performs the worship. It teaches us teamwork and mutual respect.

    Image Courtesy By: Chris

    Reminds Us That Life Is But Momentary

    Ganesha is created with a lot of love. The idol is only an inanimate object. It is the love and devotion of the masses that transforms mere clay into something that possesses spiritual powers. And then when the time comes, it is returned to the nature. Similarly, we are made up of only flesh and bones, animated by the power of our soul. This body too, will one day, return to the nature.

    Image Courtesy By: Chris

    Tells Us That God Does Not Have A Physical Form

    During Ganesh Chaturthi, we invite the spiritual form of Lord Ganesha into the idol and when the period of worship is over, we respectfully ask him to vacate the idol and then submerge it in water.

    This shows us that God does not have a form and is 'Niraakar'. We give it a form or 'Aakar' only to be able to enjoy the various aspects of pooja such as- Darshan (sight of the Lord), Shravan (listening to the praise of the Lord), Sparsha (to touch the Lord), Gandha (to enjoy the smell emanating from the flowers and other fragrant substances) and Raasana (to taste the prashad).

    Image Courtesy By: Chris

    The Cycle Of Life

    The ceremony of Visarjan is symbolic of the cycle of life and death we go through. The murtis of Ganesha is created, worshiped and then returned to the nature only to be reanimated next year. We too take birth, perform the duties of life and die only to be born again in a new form.

    Image Courtesy By: Chris

    Teaches Us Detachment

    Visarjan teaches us to be detached from the world around us. Everything we love and cherish is only Maya of the Lord or an illusion. At one point or other, we will be separated from it and need to understand that all that never belonged to us. No matter how much we love Ganpati Bappa, when the time comes, we have to submerge the idol and let it go.

    Image Courtesy By: Srivatsan

    Teaches Us Not To Be Attached To Material Wealth

    The Visarjan teaches us that material wealth and worldly pleasures are only for the body and not for the soul.

