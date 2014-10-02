Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi For Goddess Mahagauri on Day 8 Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

The eighth day of Navratri or Mahashtmi is considered to be the most important day among the nine days of Navratri. It is on the day of Ashtami that Goddess Durga or Shakti is worshipped in the form of Mahagauri. This year in 2019, the auspicious 9 days will begin from 29 September and end on 9 October.

Mahagauri means the one who is extremely fair. The Goddess in this form is depicted as having a fair complexion. She wears white clothes, has four arms and rides a bull. Her upper left arm is in the Abhaya mudra or allaying fears, the lower left arm holds a Damaru, the upper right arm has a trident and the lower arm is in the pose of granting a boon to her devotees.

By worshipping the Goddess in her Mahagauri form, a person can get rid of all his/her past sins.

Here is the story of Devi Mahagauri and the way she should be worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri.

Mahagauri: The White Complexioned

Most of us are familiar with the story of the great penance of Goddess Parvati to have Lord Shiva as her husband. During the penance, the Goddess had to endure a lot of hardships like staying in the wild forests, survive on leaves etc. Due to all of these, her complexion turned dark. So, when the Lord accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife, he bathed her with the water from the Ganges which made Parvati's complexion fair, back to normal. Thus, Mahagauri is fair and she is also known as Swetambardhara.

Most Read: Nine Colours For Nine Days Of Navratri

Maha Gauri Mantra

While worshipping the Goddess in the form of Maha Gauri, one must recite the following mantra:

Shwete Vrashe Samarudhah Shwetambar-dhara Shuchi |

Mahagauri Shubham Dadhyanmahdev-pramodada ||

Significance Of Worshipping Maha Gauri

Goddess Maha Gauri blesses all her devotees by forgiving them for all their past and present sins. One who worships the Goddess in this form is free from all fears. The Goddess provides her devotees, great success, power and destroys all their distress.

So, on Maha Ashtami, worship Goddess Mahagauri and get blessed.