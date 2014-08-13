Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Shocking Myths About Lord Krishna's Raas Leela Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Janmashtami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, in 2019, it falls on 24th August.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and was then carried away across the Yamuna river to a small village of Gokul. It was in Gokul and adjacent places like Vrindavan where Lord Krishna used to perform His leelas (plays). Vrindavan was one of the favourite spots of the Lord where He performed His Raas Leela with Radha and other Gopis of Gokul.

In Vrindavan, Lord Krishna is known by the name of Shri Banke Bihari. It is believed that till this day, the lord comes down to this place and performs Raas Leela with the Gopis. There is a small grove in Vrindavan, which is known as the Nidhivan. Locals believe that Lord Krishna comes down every night to this place and plays His divine flute. With the tune, the trees of the groves turn into humans and start dancing. They go back to their former state in the morning.

It is quite interesting to know that Lord Krishna's presence can be very well felt in the place, in fact, throughout Vrindavan. It is also believed that people who come and pray at Nidhivan get blessed with all that they desire for. But does Lord Krishna really come down to Nidhivan every night? What's the proof?

Read on to find out some of the shocking mysteries about Nidhivan and Krishna's Raas Leela, which will leave you spellbound.

Nidhivan: The Forest Full Of Mysteries Nidhivan is a small grove which is filled with small green trees which are weird in their shape. The branches of these trees are entangled with one another. On a closer look, they even appear to be like human figures. After 8 in the evening, no human being is allowed to enter the forest. In fact, not even animals go near the forest in the evening. Anyone who ever went to the place after sunset has been either found blind, deaf, dumb or even dead in some cases. The Mystery Of The Trees The trees of Nidhivan have a peculiar feature. The branches are all entangled with one another which makes them look like they are hugging each other. It is believed that these trees are actually the Gopis or Krishna's female friends who come to life after evening. They dance with the Lord and play with Him throughout the night. Again in the morning, they turn into trees. That is why the trees seem to be in a dancing position and seems to have changed their shapes every day. Krishna's Flute According to popular myths, Lord Krishna comes every night to Vrindavan and plays His flute. People have reported hearing a divine sound of the flute coming from the forest. Krishna's Leela Every evening the priests put two toothbrushes, holy water in a jug and sweets in a hut in Nidhivan. They also make the bed after evening aarti. In the morning, the bed is found slept in and rest of the things used by someone. Radha Krishna's Resting Place Nidhivan is supposed to be the resting place of Lord Krishna and Radha who come down every night for their Raas Leela.