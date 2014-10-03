Just In
Navratri 2019: Story And Puja Vidhi For Goddess Siddhidatri On Day 9
The ninth day is the final day of Navratri and therefore it is of utmost importance. On this day, the Goddess is worshipped in her Siddhidatri form. It is said that Devi Siddhidatri bestows the Siddhis upon her devotees who pray to her with a pure mind and true devotion. Siddhis are the spiritual and magical abilities which help an individual to accomplish greater than ordinary things in life.
Goddess Siddhidatri is the Goddess of the Siddhis. Devi is calm and composed in her this form. She has four arms. She holds a chakra in her lower right hand and a mace in the upper right hand. In the left lower hand she holds a conch and in the upper hand, she holds a lotus. On the ninth day of Navratri, the puja rituals differ from the rest of the days. This giver of supernatural attainments, Goddess Siddhidatri should be offered sesame seeds as Bhogam. Doing this is believed to protect the devotees from all kinds of mishappenings and accidents. Wearing purple colour on this day also holds a great significance.
Kanya pujan or Kanjak pujan is performed on the ninth day or Maha Navami of Navratri. Take a look at the Navratri Day 9 story and Puja Vidhi for Goddess Siddhidatri
The Ashta Siddhi Or Eight Siddhis
According to the Markandeya Purana, the eight siddhis are- Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitwa and Vashitwa. Goddess Siddhidatri governs all these siddhis and a person who prays to the Goddess on this day attains all these powers.
Rituals Of Worshipping Devi Siddhidatri
A special homa or havan is performed on the day of Maha Navami. All the Gods and Goddesses are worshipped in this havan and the shlokas from Durga Shaptashati are recited to invoke the Goddess. Kanya pujan is also performed to please the Goddess.
Mantra
The following mantra should be chanted while worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri:
Ya devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Siddhidatri Rupenu Sansthita |
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namoh Namah ||
Significance Of Siddhidatri
This form of Goddess Durga blesses her devotees with all the magical abilities and powers which are needed for success and prosperous life. She bestows the Ashta Siddhis upon her devotees and protects them from all the evil.
Hence, worship Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri and get blessed by the Devi.