ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Varamahalakshmi Puja 2019: Spiritual Practices Women Do On This Day

    By
    |

    The Varalakshmi Puja is usually observed by married women in regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. It won't be wrong to say that it is observed mainly in the southern India states. This year, in 2019, the Varalakshmi puja falls on Friday, 9th August. It is said that the Goddess Lakshmi who is the God of wealth and prosperity, is worshiped on this auspicious day. The term Varalakshmi means the 'boon granting goddess'.

    Before the Full Moon of Tamil Month Aadi, the Varamahalakshmi Puja is performed. On the corresponding month in Kannada, Marathi and Telugu Calendar it is known to be the Shravan month. Some believe that worshiping the Goddess Lakshmi on Varamahalakshmi is equivalent to worshiping the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Learning, Love, Fame, Peace, Pleasure, and Strength. She is also known as Ashtalaksmi.

    According to Hindu mythology, it is said that the Goddess Parvati wanted to know about a Vrata that is highly beneficial for a woman and should help Her lead a happy and prosperous life. It is only during this time that Lord Shiva mentioned to Her about the Varamahalakshmi Vratam, which today is observed by thousands of women in southern states of this country.

    This Varamahalakshmi Puja is one of those pujas where the woman pays a special attention to Goddess Lakshmi. It is also believed by many women in South India that the goddess will grant blessings (vardana) to those who observe this puja.

    For those of you who are observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja, here are some important things for women to do on this day.

    1. Firstly, it is very important for women to chant the Lakshmi Ashtotram and Lakshmi Sahasranamam.
    2. There are certain types of food which need to be eaten on this day. Women who observe Varamahalakshmi Puja need to consume green bananas which are not cooked. They can also eat any type of Sundal.
    3. Women who are observing a fast on this important day need to keep the fast till the puja is over. However, you can always be flexible when it comes to fasting.
    4. Pregnant women can refrain from fasting (Upvaas). Even if you are under any medical treatment you can refrain from Upvaas.
    5. The yellow thread is prepared with nine knots and a flower is placed in the center. It is tied on the right hand of the married woman. The yellow thread is worn by women so that their husbands live a long and healthy life.
    6. On an important note, If you are observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja for the first time, it is best to learn it from an experienced woman.
    7. Even unmarried women can do Varamahalakshmi Puja along with their mother.

    These are some of the things a woman needs to do when she is observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja.

    More VARALAKSHMI PUJA 2019 News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue