Varamahalakshmi Puja 2019: Spiritual Practices Women Do On This Day Festivals oi-Denise Baptiste

The Varalakshmi Puja is usually observed by married women in regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. It won't be wrong to say that it is observed mainly in the southern India states. This year, in 2019, the Varalakshmi puja falls on Friday, 9th August. It is said that the Goddess Lakshmi who is the God of wealth and prosperity, is worshiped on this auspicious day. The term Varalakshmi means the 'boon granting goddess'.

Before the Full Moon of Tamil Month Aadi, the Varamahalakshmi Puja is performed. On the corresponding month in Kannada, Marathi and Telugu Calendar it is known to be the Shravan month. Some believe that worshiping the Goddess Lakshmi on Varamahalakshmi is equivalent to worshiping the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Learning, Love, Fame, Peace, Pleasure, and Strength. She is also known as Ashtalaksmi.

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that the Goddess Parvati wanted to know about a Vrata that is highly beneficial for a woman and should help Her lead a happy and prosperous life. It is only during this time that Lord Shiva mentioned to Her about the Varamahalakshmi Vratam, which today is observed by thousands of women in southern states of this country.

This Varamahalakshmi Puja is one of those pujas where the woman pays a special attention to Goddess Lakshmi. It is also believed by many women in South India that the goddess will grant blessings (vardana) to those who observe this puja.

For those of you who are observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja, here are some important things for women to do on this day.

Firstly, it is very important for women to chant the Lakshmi Ashtotram and Lakshmi Sahasranamam. There are certain types of food which need to be eaten on this day. Women who observe Varamahalakshmi Puja need to consume green bananas which are not cooked. They can also eat any type of Sundal. Women who are observing a fast on this important day need to keep the fast till the puja is over. However, you can always be flexible when it comes to fasting. Pregnant women can refrain from fasting (Upvaas). Even if you are under any medical treatment you can refrain from Upvaas. The yellow thread is prepared with nine knots and a flower is placed in the center. It is tied on the right hand of the married woman. The yellow thread is worn by women so that their husbands live a long and healthy life. On an important note, If you are observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja for the first time, it is best to learn it from an experienced woman. Even unmarried women can do Varamahalakshmi Puja along with their mother.

These are some of the things a woman needs to do when she is observing the Varamahalakshmi Puja.