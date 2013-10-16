The Story Of Eid-Al-Adha Or Bakrid Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Bakrid is also known as Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid-al-Adha which means the Eid of sacrifice. This festival is celebrated with great joy and fervour all over the world. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated by the Muslim community on the 10th day of the Muslim month of Zul-Hijja. On this auspicious day, the Muslims are supposed to sacrifice a goat and offer prayers at the mosque. This year Eid Al Adha would begin on the evening of July 9 and will continue through July 10.

There is an interesting story behind the celebration of this festival. It marks the spirit of sacrifice. Let us have a look as to why Bakrid is celebrated in Islam.

The Story Of Sacrifice:

This festival is a commemoration of Hazrat Ibrahim's great test of obedience to Allah. Once Hazrat Ibrahim saw a dream in which Allah ordered him to sacrifice his most precious thing. He kept seeing the dream for many days.

Then he described the dream to his wife that Allah wants him to sacrifice his most precious thing. After much discussion, Hazrat Ibrahim and his wife decided to sacrifice their only son for the sake of Allah because their son was most precious for both of them. The he asked his son, Ismail for his consent. Ismail readily agreed to be sacrificed for the sake of Allah.

Hazrat Ibrahim was all set to sacrifice his son at the gallows. As he put the sword at his son's throat, Hazrat Ismail vanished and he was replaced by a sheep. Then there was a prophecy that Allah was only testing Hazrat Ibrahim's faith. He need not sacrifice his son and he could sacrifice a ram or a sheep instead.

Hence, the festival of Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha came to be celebrated. There are a few guidelines regarding the sacrificed meat in Islam. According to the rules, the sacrificed meat is to be divided into three parts. The larger part of the meat is to be shared with all the poor and needy who cannot afford to have meat or a meal of the day. The two smaller parts are to be shared with friends, relatives and family.

Eid-ul-Zuha is a time of celebration. People offer prayers at the mosque. The prayers can only be offered when the sun has completely risen. Women are also encouraged to attend the prayers however it is not compulsory. The distribution of the sacrificed meat among the poor is the most important part of the festival. This distribution is done to make sure that no impoverished person is left without an opportunity to partake the meat.

Thus, Muslims celebrate Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha to mark the spirit of sacrifice. It is a time of great joy and lavish feasts. More than that this festival is a celebration of unity and brotherhood.